Customer won I-phone 13 in Pavilion Smaaash, Super star game

Smaaash an immersive and interactive transit hub with a focus on sports provides cutting-edge games, engaging sports, and delectable fare. One lucky contestant won an iPhone at the Ludhiana, Pavilion, branch of the Smaaash, Super Star game. A unique vending machine called the Super Star Vending Game allows you to play for amusement and win incredible prizes.

Super Star is a game that can be played by people of all ages, making it a magnificent option for social groups and families looking for a fun time. It’s a wonderful way to have fun and win prizes at the same time. The opportunity to win incredible prizes, including the iPhone 13 Pro, and other thrilling prizes, makes this game more exciting.

“Smaaash is advancing and levelling up the gaming and entertainment industry. It is a family entertainment hub with the intersection of strength, action, and gaming. We are pleased to see that the nation’s youth investing time in both their cerebral and physical development. Our objective is to make the Smaaash a paradise for gamers,” said by the spokesperson.

India’s gaming industry relies heavily on antiquated creation and amusement methods. In order to satisfy consumer demands, the gaming industry is improving its facilities and customer service standards. Today’s consumers are informed about the level of entertainment they want. Smaaash is a lavish game zone that combines hospitality and entertainment.

SMAAASH Entertainment Pvt Ltd

Launched in 2012, SMAAASH is one of India’s acclaimed gaming and entertainment centers that blends sports, virtual reality, music, and dining into an immersive, evolved, interactive, and innovative social experience for family, friends, and children alike. Helmed by its creative ideator, Shripal Morakhia, SMAAASH is renowned in the field of sports simulation technology and proprietary gamification technologies such as a unique twilight bowling zone, motor racing and bike racing simulators, and go-karting tracks (in Mumbai & Pune). Being a virtual reality-led entertainment gaming center – vastly credited to its in-house research and production capabilities, head-mounted displays are used to produce games such as Walk the Plank, Finger Coaster, Cockpit 360, etc.

SMAAASH implores the child in you to joyously revel in an unmatched range of activities ranging from highly interactive sports simulators to many more thrilling and recreational attractions. Redefining sports entertainment and customer engagement with ground-breaking entertainment ideas and novel dining concepts, SMAAASH has something for everyone, anyone of any age making it a perfect destination for “kids” of all ages. With its current presence in large metros and mini-metros like Mumbai, Pune, Delhi NCR, Gurgaon, Noida, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, Jaipur, Raipur, Gwalior, Vijayawada, Madurai, Mangalore, Kanpur; many more upcoming properties across Pan India. SMAAASH is also touted as one of India’s entertainment powerhouses present in 21 cities with 30 centers in total.