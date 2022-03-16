Customers in Tamil Nadu prefer to shop for home appliances on Amazon.in

Chennai, March 16, 2022: Amazon India today announced that states in the Southern region including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala prefer to shop for home appliances including ACs, refrigerators, and washing machines among others. Amazon has expanded the selection of its appliances portfolio and added the latest products by top brands including LG, Samsung, Lloyd, and many more across price points. LG, Samsung, Lloyd are the popular brands in the region. Amazon India has seen an +40% m-o-m increase in search for home appliances on Amazon.in.

“In the last one to two years, we have seen an upward trend in the buying pattern of home appliances across the southern regions of India. During the early summer season onset, especially customers from the southern regions shop for products like ACs, refrigerators, coolers, and other products on Amazon. Customers are increasingly using finance schemes such as no-cost EMI and a greater share of customers are also availing exchange offers led by initiatives to drive affordability for high price band categories. Sellers have also introduced differential bundle offers with Amazon Echo Dot at discounted prices in our endeavor to build on the new customer demand for adopting Smart/Wi-fi enabled Air conditioners. We remain committed to helping customers find all that they need from the comfort of their homes while choosing from the wide selection of home appliances available on Amazon.in and benefiting from fast, scheduled doorstep delivery.” said Akshay Ahuja, Category Leader, Consumer Electronics, Amazon India.

Overall trends:

Over the last one to two years, customers have purchased AC & Refrigerators appliances with volumes reaching 2X vis-e-vie 2020, a large part of the demand has come from mainstream segments in the range of INR 30K – INR 40K price bands for ACs and INR 15K – INR 20K for refrigerators.

Customer trends Amazon has seen in the region: