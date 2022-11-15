Cuttack Bali Yatra festival 2022 breaks a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS

On Tuesday (November 15th), Cuttack Municipal Corporation attempted the Guinness World Record of “Most people folding origami sculptures simultaneously – single venue”. The initiative was a part of the corporation’s festivities to commemorate the Cuttack BaliJatra Festival, 2022, which celebrates the legendry maritime history of Odisha, and to honor the rare feats achieved by Sadhabas (ancient Odia mariners) who set sail on Boitas (boats) to the distant lands of Bali for trade and cultural expansion.

The event took place at Barabati Cricket Stadium in Cuttack. The record was achieved when a total of 2121 participants from various schools, civil society, and CMC officials folded a staggering 22,473 origami paper boats in 35 minutes. On an average, each participant made 11 origami paper boats within the given time. After the culmination of the attempt, the Guinness World Record Adjudicator confirmed the attempt’s success and gave the record-holder certificate of Cuttack Municipal Corporation to Shri Subash Chandra Singh, Mayor, Cuttack.

The event was conceptualized, planned and implemented successfully by Concept Communication in a very short period of time. They also ensured that adequate safety and security measures were in place throughout the event.