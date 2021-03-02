Kolkata: The CWBTA Excellence Award 2021, organised by apex trade body of east, Confederation of West Bengal Trade Associations (CWBTA), was inaugurated at a function attended by traders, trade bodies, industry captains, representatives of the diplomatic corps and government institutions. Chief Guest Vinit Kumar, Chairman Kolkata Port Trust, unveiled a Trade souvenir of CWBTA along with President Shri Sushil Poddar and other dignitaries.

“We have organised this Excellence Award 2021 to felicitate the unsung achievers and innovators in the trade and related sectors. The objective of the CWBTA Excellence Award 2021 is to encourage the trading fraternity and also highlight the importance of trade in the economic activity of the country,” said Sushil Poddar, President, CWBTA.

The CWBTA Trade Excellence Award 2021 felicitated achievers in 14 different categories related to trade and commerce. CWBTA has emerged as the apex trading body of eastern region to bring over 1.5 million traders under its fold and articulate their demands and concerns. With trade and commerce footprint and volume set to grow rapidly in the eastern region,.

CWBTA has conceptualised the Trade Excellence Award in order to appreciate and recognise the role of traders in the economic growth of the region.