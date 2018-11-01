Cybage announces consolidation of its Digital Offerings for Enterprises

Cybage Software has announced the consolidation of its various organic digital offerings into a unified Digital Solutions umbrella to cater to an ever-evolving gamut of customer requirements in the disruptive digital scenario. The decision was taken to tap in the huge demand from enterprises in various domains for a one-stop, comprehensive, up-to-date digital solutions portfolio that helps an enterprise be future-ready across operations.

The Digital Solutions umbrella will cover our flagship product DecisionMinesTM, Digital Marketing Services capabilities, Packaged Solutions offerings (CRM, CMS, E-commerce) and Centers of Excellence (Business Intelligence, Cloud Computing and Enterprise Mobility). The diversified service offerings are designed to help organizations make a smooth transition to the digital world by devising easy-to-integrate, built-to-suite solutions that can instantly enhance the efficiency of an organization without the need of any substantial re-skilling of existing employees.

The complete Digital Solutions package will serve to complement Cybage’s core Product Engineering capabilities. With this initiative, Cybage aims to fulfill the needs of enterprises, with a special focus on providing a differentiated value proposition to business decision makers across the length and breadth of internal operations and functions. As the relevance of digitization becomes imminent amongst enterprises in various domains, 360o solutions such as these are expected to be extremely popular for organizations looking to quickly jump on the tech juggernaut.

Commenting on the development, John Oberon, President–Digital Solutions, Cybage, said: “The need for our partners to maintain a competitive advantage requires digital solutions that work across all functions. These outcomes-based operational solutions provide flexibility to meet market demand just in time. Now, more than ever, business leaders will be empowered to realize adaptability to market changes with a tangible return on investment.”

Cybage’s offerings and strategies have facilitated our enterprise customers to remain competitive, efficient, and capable of optimizing returns from opportunities by implementing some of the most cutting-edge technologies and automated management frameworks. This move will allow us to consolidate our position as a leader and allow our customers easier access to our turnkey consulting and implementation capabilities.