Cyber Etiquette among the millennials, an important aspect in online education

Continuing the series of Education Leader Confluence 2020 (ELC-20), Pratham Test Prep successfully conducted yet another fruitful discussion in its second session of the confluence with a very important discussion on “Cyber Etiquette for the New Generation”.

The second episode of ELC 20 is a sequel of the previous ‘The Principal Round Table’ event moderated by the renowned counsellor and career advisor, Saurabh Nanda. The discussion was graced by a set of eminent panellists – Principals from various schools, who with their immense knowledge and knowhow made this session a fruitful and enriching event.

“The digital world is fast-changing and it is difficult for everyone to keep pace with ever-changing technology. The millennials are always more tech-savvy than their previous generations. Yet, they are easy targets for cybercriminals. More than 50% millennials are affected in India by cybercrime and the picture is the same globally too. In view of the same, Cyber Etiquette is essentially the same etiquette we follow while interacting with people offline. Children need to be taught about insensitive behaviour online. Appropriate online behaviour has to be a part of our culture. Etiquette is something we teach our students at school and at home as it is an integral part of everyone’s life.” Said Ankit Kapoor, Managing Director, Pratham Test Prep.

The discussion around the quality of higher education in India has been gaining momentum, with emphasis laid on the skills development and etiquettes. This confluence is one such session that revolves around the issues and opportunities available in the education sector.

“Education is being revolutionized exponentially for the past 8 months, with the internet evolving as a key player in achieving learning outcomes. While this process has its positive highlights, a cautious and judicious approach would be beneficial; augmented with continued and ongoing training for all stakeholders in the education scenario. The teachers, parents, and students’ communication channels need to be energized, and bonding further strengthened. Ensuring web-savvy parents and teachers would keep the students constantly and constructively engaged and safe from cyber risks.” Said Mrs. Archana Rodrigues, Principal, St Joseph’s High School, Mumbai

With the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, there has been a major shift in mindset as well as the usage of electronic media. This confluence is a platform to bring thought leaders together and bring to light various aspects of the education system and the need to uplift society.

“The smallest instance of cyberbullying should be taken seriously as an aberrant behaviour and sensitization should be done with steps to equip students and adults in cyber etiquette. We should also make them aware of the fact that whatever is posted online remains there for a very long time,” said Mrs Rupkatha Sarkar, Principal, La Martiniere for Girls, Kolkata

Cyberbullying is one of the major challenges in a students’ life which should not be overlooked. It should be of utmost importance to tell the students about the repercussions of the same.

“The medium as dynamic as the INTERNET should be used to its optimal level. Digital media should be used as a tool to teach the learners to think and create not to fantasize and destroy. It is the need of the hour for everyone to understand the various forms and ways to keep them safeguarded from CYBERCRIME. strong passwords should be used and children should talk to parents or teachers regarding this situation.” said Mrs. Veena Goel, Principal Apeejay School, Pitampura

Pratham Test prep which has been conducting workshops and seminars on this topic to help students to understand various aspects of cyberbullying, the on-going confluence is also an initiative in this direction.