Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police and SCSC(Society for Cyberabad Security Council) to organize High Profile Women’s Conclave and Awards “Women Security Conclave – She M Power”

here in the Cyberabad at HICC on 20th February 2020

Dr. Tessy Thomas, Director General of Aeronautical Systems, DRDO will be the Chief Guest.

Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, IT, Govt of Telangana and Ms. Sai Pallavi, Actress will be the guest of honour.

Ms. Shailee Basnet, Mountaineer who was part of the seven-member team, the first women’s team in the world to climb the highest peak on each of the seven continents; SS Rajamouli, the Bahubali fame Director; Seema Rao, also known as India’s Wonder Woman who is India’s first woman commando trainer, having trained Special Forces of India for 18 years without compensation. among many will grace the conclave.

The Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) is the joint collaboration between Cyberabad Police Commissionerate and IT industry to promote Hyderabad as the preferred IT destination, shared Mr. Bharani Kumar, Vice Chairman of SCSC.

Disclosing this addressing a Press Conference in the city today at Gachibowli, Mr. VC Sajjanar, Cyberabad Police Commissioner said that it is the second edition of Annual SCSC Women’s Conclave.

SCSC acts as a bridge between the IT industry and Cyberabad Police to meet the safety and security needs of the IT corridor since its inception in 2006. She M Power was launched last year at the first Women’s Conclave with a vision that in the true sense Women can be empowered when their counterpart male will Respect them, create an opportunity for their Rise and help them reach their goals, said the top Police Officer Sajjanar.

1200 participants including few police officials from across Telangana & other states will be participating, the Commissioner shared.

The theme of the Conclave, Krishna Vedula, General Secretary of SCSC explained is SHE M Power focusing on Respect-Reach-Rise.

RESPECT is Enabling the conducive environment for women at the Workplace. Uniqueness in Gender diversity within the organization. The REACH will enable Stringent Safety & Security measures/ policies/ practices in place these Aiding facilities for women at the workplace. The RISE enables Development, Progression, Mentoring opportunities for Women.

We will be felicitating few Women from different fields who have contributed to the Society in an Impactful, he said

Further, Safe App will be launched during the conclave, he added.

As part of the annual recognition for champions in the cause of Women Safety & empowerment, SCSC will present awards on three categories:

SheMpower – Best male ally; Safe workplace award- Best practices employed on women safety and Safe workplace award- Best practices to strengthen the prevention of sexual harassment at workplace shared Pratyusha Sharma, Joint Secretary(Women’s Forum).

Smt. Anasuya, DCP, Women & Child Welfare; Mr. Venkat Tankasala, Jt. Secy – Traffic Forum and Ms. Nithya, Ms. Sripada, Ms. Harini Women Forum Members, etc participated in the press conference and spoke.