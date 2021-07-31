Cyberabad Police, Cyberabad Traffic Police and SCSC announced 3rd Short Film Contest

Hyderabad…. The Cyberabad Police, Cyberabad Traffic Police and SCSC(Society for Cyberabad Security Council) announced its 3rd Short Film Contest. The entries are invited from the interested people.

In a press note issued in the city today, it is informed that the prize money for the top three winners will be Rs 50,000/-, 30,000/- and Rs 20,000/- respectively.

The theme of the Contest is “Road Safety and Us”. This contest is being organized in collaboration with START Help Foundation to create awareness.

The length of the video must be anywhere between 60 to 120 seconds including the credit lines. Videos can be made in any of the three languages—Telugu, Hindi or English. The dialogues if any must have English titles, irrespective of the language of the film

The participants may submit the compressed video as an entry, but once the entry wins the prize, the film of the highest quality must be provided, in the aspect ratio of 1920×1080.

The last date to submit the entries along with the indemnity form will be August 31, 2021.

To participate and seek more information, please contact Mr Keshav Bhandari on phone: 9177283831, Email: trfcord@scsc.in