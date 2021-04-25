Cyberabad Police, SCSC and their COVID Control Room raises to occasion again, presses the services of 12 ambulances

Hyderabad, April 25, 2021: Cyberabad Police and SCSC’s Covid Control Room launched the services of 12 ambulances so that ambulances shortage is minimised.

Further pressing of 12 ambulances service will reduce pressure on the existing capacity of the ambulances in the city.

Though there are hundreds of ambulances available in the city, patients who need to be transported to the hospitals are in more numbers. So, there is a need to have more ambulances on the road.

Mr VC Sajjanar, Cyberabad Police Commissioner and Mr Krishna Yedula, General Secretary of SCSC flagged off all the 12 ambulances at a brief function held at the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate office at Gachibowli.

Speaking on the occasion immediately after flagging of VC Sajjanar warned Ambulance operators who are fleecing patients and demanding abnormal charges. He urged people to complain about such operators. Ambulance operators indulging in such inhuman activities will be booked under the appropriate acts and will be punished, he said and added it is not the time to cheat people. People are suffering. Ambulance operators shouldn’t make their customers/public suffer further.

These 12 ambulances launched today will offer free service and are available 24×7 immediately for the people in the entire city. People are urged to utilise these services.

The public can avail of these services both for Covid and non-COVID related trips to the hospital. It will cater for Covid and other emergencies as well as for patients such as pregnant women transportation to the hospital, cardiac care, Diabetic patients who need dialysis, cancer patients who undergo chemotherapy etc.

Ambulance’s support is more required now than ever before. They can provide first aid, emergency care, various medicines and life support, and carry patients to the hospital. When life is racing against time, quick ambulance service is very important to reach hospital to get quick medical help, said Mr VC Sajjanar.

Like in Wave 1 crisis last year, Mr Sajjanar said we are launching 12 Ambulance services in a network model today in collaboration with Member companies of SCSC namely Raheja Mindspace, Salarpuria Sattva Knowledge Park, DLF, Pheonix, Divyashree Orion, Ascendas, Garcorp, Waverock, Google, TCS and 2 Ambulances from Stanplus.

Speaking on the occasion Mr Krishna Yedula said this step is taken by Cyberabad Police and SCSC shall help the citizens and give them a great relief in these troubled times.

Cyberabad Covid Control Room is working day and night to ensure plasma requests are fulfilled. The passionate volunteers from SCSC and various NGOs are leaving no stone unturned to serve the needy in every possible way. A dedicated team is catering to the needs of Plasma and now a dedicated team will now monitor ambulance services

Adds Krishna Yedula, the Cyberabad Police and SCSC is working together very closely since last year by launching several Covid Pandemic Support initiatives.

Safety measures will be followed for Covid and Non-Covid patients for every trip.

To avail of these services, the public is requested to the covid control room at 9490617440 or 9490617431. The public is advised to call the ambulance only after confirming a bed in any hospital so that ambulance services can be effectively availed by many.

The participants in the flag off include…Traffic DCP, S.M. Vijay Kumar, IPS., Women & Children Safety Wing (W&CSW), DCP, Anasuya, Balanagar, DCP, Padmaja, Madhapur, DCP, M. Venkateshwarlu, DCP, Crimes – I, Kavitha, Admin, DCP, Lavanya NJP, SCSC General Secretary Krishna Yedula, Phoenix Group Director, Mr. Srikanth Badiga, Divyasree NSL, Mr. CN Rao, DLF Security Head, Mr. Manikandan, Mindspace Mr. Prasad, Waverock Mr. Raju, GAR Corp Mr. Raj Saxena, CAR Hqtrs, ADCP, Manikraj, CSW Hqtrs, ADCP, Venkat Reddy, Estate Officer, ACP, Santhosh Kumar, RI’s, Inspectors, Police Personnels and all other officials are presented.