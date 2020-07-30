CyberabadPolice Commissionerate and SCSC together to launch “Sanghamitra”, a new initiative reaching out communities

Hyderabad, July 30, 2020….. Cyberabad Police Commissionerate and SCSC (Society for Cyberabad Security Council) together to Launch “Sanghamitra’, a community outreach program.

‘Sangamitra, as names suggests is a trusted friend and guide for safer communities, informed Mr. V. C. Sajjanar, Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad in a press note issued here in the city on Thursday.

The initiative, the need of the hour, will be formally launched on 1st August. It will be formally launched in a brief function to be held on 1st August which will be graced by Smt. Amala Akkineni as the Chief Guest, Smt. Namrata Shirdokar as the Guest of Honour and Smt. Vanita Datla- MD Elico Industries as the Special Guest. This will be followed by a virtual conference. Over 1000 representatives of various communities, residential welfare associations, residents will take part in the launch.

Says Krishna Yedula, General Secretary of SCSC, Sangha of ‘Sanghamitra’, is community and Mitra a friend. As name suggests, it is a friend, who has been equipped with information and knowledge about the various aspects of the law, of redressal mechanism, process and procedures of seeking professional help. And has access to resources to help someone from their community ‘sangh’ in time of need/distress. She/he will act as the bridge between the community members and the Police as well as the various resources such as helplines, shelter homes, counselors and others.

The ‘Sanghamitra’ program is an effort to create awareness about the various avenues of help which are available for a victim. It is a structured approach to bust some of the myths about Police and Policing. It is an initiative to have help reach in a timely and appropriate manner where required. It is an attempt to empower women to take their place in the society as equals. In one word, Sanghamitra is a bridge between problems and solutions. It is a step towards building a better societal fabric, adds Mrs. Anasuya C, DCP-Women & Child Safety at Cyberabad Police adds

An initiative of SCSC Women’s Forum, we will be focusing on women’s safety, as a part of a larger outreach effort to connect with residential communities with the objective of creating awareness about the various citizen friendly programs and initiatives of the Police Department, shares Ms. Pratyusha Sharma, Joint Secretary of Women’s Forum at SCSC.

SCSC’ Women’s Forum conceptualized this initiative to help create a safer environment for women. This is the first structured outreach effort to connect with residential communities in the Cyberabad area. This comprises safety awareness sessions in the communities and the ‘Sanghamitra’ training program, Ms. Pratyusha informed.

With this initiative, we will be able to reach out to people in their homes also. We want citizens to know that there is a help in their time of need. With the success of the program called Margdarshak of SCSC for women IT employees, it was felt necessary to reach out to the women who are residing in the large number of communities that have come up in Cyberabad area. Launch of this ambitious initiative is mega one. Mr. V.C Sajjanar, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad will grace in his capacity as head of SCSC, added Ms. Pratyusha Sharma.

Women and children safety are the topmost priority of the Telangana govt and the Telangana Police. Cyberabad Police are constantly looking for ways to offer help and service to women and children. The Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) is the joint collaboration between Cyberabad Police Commissionerate and the IT industry.