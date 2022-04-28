Cybersecurity, a career that offers no entry barriers

Bengaluru, 28 April 2022: Cybersecurity is a challenge faced by individuals, corporates, and governments across the world. The situation is further exacerbated due to the lack of skilled people to tackle it at all levels. According to research conducted by the International Information System Security Certification Consortium, there is an estimated global shortage of nearly 3Mn cybersecurity professionals.

That’s not hyperbole. It’s estimated that the digital economy is worth US$11.5 trillion globally, equivalent to 15.5% of global GDP; it has grown two and a half times faster than global GDP over the past 15 years. And like death and taxes, unfortunately cybercrime has become a permanent fixture in our digital world, with the top digital crimes being phishing scams, non-payment/non-delivery scams, and extortion.In this context, cybersecurity professionals are people who devote their lives to helping to keep the world safe. And although a career in cybersecurity might not be the first job to come to mind, cybersecurity professionals protect the digital world from cybercrime much the same way that police officers protect neighborhoods.

To fill the skill-gap in this job market, SecurEyes, a leading Bengaluru-based Indian-multinational cybersecurity products and services firm has been running an online skill development course – the SecurEyes Cybersecurity Certification Program. The admissions for the 7th course are now open. Candidates who are passionate about cybersecurity and have completed their graduation or are in the final year/ semester can apply for this course. Gender, age, physical/ social/ financial challenges are no bar if you are interested in applying for this course.On completion of the classroom hours, students will move forward to a 6-month on- job training on live projects.