CYBORG unveils its second electric motorbike Bob-e in India

New Delhi, January 14th, 2022: Ignitron Motocorp Pvt. Ltd., a homegrown startup specializing in building customized vehicles and sound engineering, today announced its second electric two-wheeler, a Compact Sporty AI-enabled Bike – Bob-e under their CYBORG brand. The electric dirt motorbike look alike is a combination of trailblazing design, intuitive/ AI-enabled technology and enhanced safety features that not only redefines the identity for electric mobility in India but also comes with environment-friendly technology.

x

The motorbike is designed for the youngsters, with an objective to elevate lifestyles and conserve the environment. The bike boasts of a great performance, distinctive design to fulfill the style quotient and many more features that make every day riding easier and more convenient. It will be available in two color variants – Black and Red.

Bob-e comes with a 2.88 kWH Lithium-ion battery that can churn out a top speed of 85km/h with a range 110km. The bike offers features such as Geo locate/Geo fencing, battery status, USB charging, Bluetooth, Keyless ignition (Remote control) and Digital cluster. The battery is portable, weatherproof and touch-safe, provides a backup of 4 – 5 hours with 100% charging and comes with 15 amp Fast Home Charger. It features three riding modes – Eco, Normal and Sport – each suiting to the riding style and needs of the rider. The motorbike is also equipped with reverse mode and cruise control. It comes with Telescopic Forks up-front and a fully-adjustable mono-shock at the rear to give an unparalleled riding experience.

Link to the teaser video: https://we.tl/t-lhhugWkMfE

Speaking on the announcement, Mr. Raghav Kalra, Founder, Ignitron Motocorp Pvt. Ltd. said,

“With the successful launch of our brand CYBORG, and the response that we have received for our first Cruiser motorbike, the Yoda, we are thrilled to unveil our second electric two-wheeler in the sports segment. The first of its kind innovation, Bob-e will be a complete package for our customers who look forward to a compact and comfortable riding experience with innovative technology. The Bob-e is India’s first Compact Sporty AI Enabled electric dirt motorbike look alike and is an enticing proposition for our young audience who are looking for motorbikes that will provide an electrifying experience with the best-in-class features to fulfill their needs. We believe that electric mobility will define the future of two-wheelers and India is on its path to faster adoption of EVs. Along with launching new exciting products in the market, we are also focusing on developing the sales and service network simultaneously to cater to all the needs of our customers.”

CYBORG represents a range of premium electric motorbikes, offering an all-new motorcycling experience – accessible to new riders and thrilling for accomplished motorcyclists. CYBORG bikes are unique in terms of design, aesthetics, style, features and technology offering consumers with the best-in-class product.

The brand recently unveiled the CYBORG Yoda, India’s first ‘Made in India’ electric cruiser motorbike with a swappable battery. It comes a 3.24 kWH Lithium-ion battery that can churn out a top speed of 90km/h with a range of 150km. The bike offers features such as Geo locate/Geo fencing, battery status, USB charging, Bluetooth, Key less ignition (Remote control) and Digital cluster. The battery is portable, weather proof and touch-safe, provides a back-up of 4 – 5 hours with 100% charging and comes with 15 amp Fast Home Charger. Yoda is available in two color variants – Black and Silver.

Both electric motorbikes come with a swappable battery to fulfil the needs of auto enthusiasts who want to enjoy the thrill of riding and feel the adrenaline of riding an electric motorbike to its fullest potential.

The company will have a robust sales and service network spread across India covering the north, south and western regions of India with super distributors and service centers. They are also partnering for SOS (road side assistance) along with battery swapping stations and pay as you go CYBORG {Joule} Stations which will be located at every 1 Kilo meters. These are compact home charge sockets which give fast charging of 50% in 30 minutes and the online payments will be credited in the vendors account with service charges and a premium fee for the vendor to earn money on supplies and services.

For more details on the bikes, one can visit the website: www.cyborgev.com (going live on 16th January)