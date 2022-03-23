CyborgIntell announces the appointment of serial entrepreneur Venkat Raju as Chairman & Bryan Mclachlan as Managing Director & Head of Africa Business

March 2022: CyborgIntell, a leading enterprise AI platform company for the financial services sector, today announced the appointment of Venkat Raju as Chairman and Bryan Mclachlan as Managing Director & Head of Africa Business. With a portfolio of more than 30 technology start-ups and a stellar track record in the deep-tech and enterprise software business, Venkat Raju will be responsible for driving the overall growth and strategic collaborations. On the other hand, Bryan is responsible for handling the business growth and expansion of CyborgIntell in Africa.

On the senior appointments, Suman Singh,Founder & CEO, CyborgIntell, said, “As we continue to expand up our offering and footprints, the depth of expertise that both Venkat Raju and Bryan Mclachlan add to our arsenal along with their demonstrable leadership abilities, will be of significant value to both our clients and our organization. In line with our vision to enable businesses to realize the full potential of AI from their investments in Data Science & Machine Learning, I am delighted to welcome these seasoned professionals to bolster our leadership team in India and Africa. I am certain they will accelerate value creation for customers, shareholders and employees.”

Venkat Raju is an accomplished serial entrepreneur, investor and corporate executive who have led large global organizations at F500 corporations across Financial Services, Technology and Telecom. As a technology evangelist, he is an active Angel Investor, Advisor & Board Member across a portfolio of technology start-ups. He is also involved in Digital Transformation & Innovation ecosystems in the US & India.

In his current role as the Chairman, CyborgIntell, he will oversee the growth and development of the business operations and drive the company’s transformation into a global leader along with a keen focus on growing business and launching innovative new service offerings. He has been previously associated with Merrill Lynch (NY), VerticalNet (SFO), British Telecom (London), ACI Worldwide (Bangalore), among others.

On his appointment as the Chairman, Venkat Raju said, “I’m most excited about the company’s unique positioning, strong client base and the potential of their next-gen platform. Since its inception, CyborgIntell has differentiated itself with its advanced tech stack and incisive leadership that knows the industry’s pain points very well. Together, I am hopeful that we will create great value for customers and employees.”

With CyborgIntell expanding its global footprints to Africa, Bryan Mclachlan will harness his diverse business acumen and capabilities to grow CyborgIntell’s worldwide expansion and accelerate the organization’s digital transformation across financial services sectors. Bryan comes with extensive experience of 30 years in the insurance, banking, retail and technology sectors. He was previously associated with TransUnion and Instant Life in crucial leadership roles. He also headed the Direct to Consumer division at AIG and spent six years running Strategy, Marketing and Customer Value for Nedbank’s Retail Relationship Banking division.

On his appointment as the Managing Director & Head of Africa Business, Bryan Mclachlan said, “It is an exciting time to be a part of the dynamic CyborgIntell team. With CI beginning its operations in Africa, I look forward to scaling its robust growth and expansion. With the South African tech industry undergoing a quantum shift in the digital realms, I am enthused to bring CyborgIntell’s future-ready solutions to this dynamic market and empower enterprises to enable and operationalize their business to make AI driven decisions at scale.”

CyborgIntell (CI) automates the entire lifecycle of Data Science and Machine learning to accelerate the adoption of AI/ML based decision-making in enterprises. The flagship platform, “iTuring,” is No Code AI-driven Data Science and Machine Learning software that enables enterprises to develop, deploy, operationalize and manage the risk of sophisticated Machine Learning models seamlessly on a single platform. CyborgIntell has recently raised $1.2 Million in a Pre-Series A Round.