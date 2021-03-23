CyboSoft Releases pH Control System Design Guide to Help Customers Comply with EPA Rules and Achieve Quick ROI

CyboSoft’s pH Control System Design Guide can help industrial plants meet wastewater discharge codes, save chemical reagents, and improve plant safety and productivity.

Rancho Cordova, CA : CyboSoft, the developer of Model-Free Adaptive (MFA) control technology and products, announced today that it has released a pH Control System Design Guide to help industrial plants meet wastewater discharge codes, save chemical reagents, and improve plant safety and productivity.

CyboSoft CEO Dr. George Cheng said, “We are entering the era of the 4th Industrial Revolution, where everything is supposed to be smart. Ironically, about 90% industrial wastewater pH processes are still controlled by on-off Bang-Bang control, resulting in chemical reagent waste, equipment corrosion, and environmental pollution. It is our mission to provide software products and control solutions to help the industry improve control systems and achieve better safety, higher quality, and lower costs. CyboSoft’s AI based Model-Free Adaptive (MFA) control technology and products can play a major role in the 4th Industrial Revolution.”

Most process plants generate a wastewater effluent that must be neutralized prior to discharge or reuse. Statistics show that a poorly controlled pH process can cost tens of thousands of dollars in chemical usage each month, not counting the penalties imposed by violating EPA or local discharge codes. A pH process is extremely nonlinear. The pH value versus the reagent flow has a logarithmic relationship. It is impossible for a PID (Proportional-Integral-Derivative) controller to effectively control this process.

The Design Guide includes the following: (1) Mega trend – critical threats to our world, (2) pH control challenges, (3) Review of control methods, (4) Introduction of Model-Free Adaptive (MFA) control, (5) MFA controllers and applications, (6) MFA pH controller and case study, (7) Anti-delay MFA pH controller and case study, (8) MFA control products and system implementation, (9) MFA methodology, and (10) CyboSoft offerings and value proposition. The following graphic shows a CyboCon MFA control software demo, where an Anti-delay MFA pH controller (top trend) can effectively control a pH process with large time delays, while a PID (lower trend) will cause the pH loop to oscillate since it cannot deal with the pH nonlinear behavior and large time delays.

In the Design Guide, results of multiple MFA pH control applications are demonstrated where customers have achieved substantial technical and economic benefits. The pH Control System Design Guide can be downloaded from CyboSoft’s website at www.cybosoft.com.