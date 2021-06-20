Cycle Pure Agarbathi gives a pleasant surprise to Father-to-be employees on this Father’s Day

Bengaluru, June 19, 2021: N. Ranga Rao & Sons (NRRS), the world’s largest manufacturer of agarbathi and makers of Cycle Pure Agarbathi announced paternity leave policy on the occasion of Father’s Day, granting a 21-day paid leave to their employees for embracing fatherhood. This initiative will allow new fathers to spend quality time with their newborn baby and support their spouse during this time. The policy will be effective from June 20, 2021, and will entitle the company’s working dads to three weeks of paid time to be fully engaged in baby care.

For the longest time paternity leave wasn’t a concept in India. There is no government-mandated paternity leave policy for men. They are usually offered one or two weeks of paid leave in a government sector while the leave policy in the private sector differs from company to company, most of whom don’t offer paid leave for fathers.

In this welcoming move by Cycle Pure Agarbathi, this paternity leave policy is to ensure that fathers get enough paid time off with their infants and wives when they need them the most. If there is one thing that the pandemic has taught us, it is that we are stronger together as we support each other. This is more so in the case of families where everyone has to contribute time towards family well-being.

Announcing this encouraging employee benefit, Arjun Ranga, Managing Director, Cycle Pure Agarbathi, said, “With Father’s Day around the corner, we decided to surprise our employees with this announcement. One of our core beliefs is family business values with professional management, and this initiative is in line with that. Paternity leave for fathers will ensure the well-being of our employees’ families. Childbirth is a precious moment for a family and the new mothers need time and support during this time. The 21-day paid paternity leave will help our employees enjoy the precious moment of parenting.”

The organisation decided to extend this benefit after granting paternity leave to one of its employees, Ravichandran, Junior Production Supervisor, to support his wife before and after childbirth. The benefit was particularly useful to Ravichandran in view of his wife’s special pregnancy; she is the first person in the country to have conceived naturally and delivered a healthy baby after a Simultaneous Pancreas and Kidney Transplant (SPKT).