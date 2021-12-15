Cycle Pure creates ‘The Bhagavad Gita in 3 minutes’ for millennials / Gen Z

Kolkata: On the auspicious occasion of Gita Jayanti, Cycle Pure Agarbathi, India’s largest selling prayer brand, has launched ‘The Bhagavad Gita in 3 minutes to make the timeless wisdom accessible to the young millennials and help them deal with everyday life issues.

The Bhagavad Gita’s timeless relevance is more relevant than ever to the millennials and Gen Z, who are growing up in an overstimulated digital age. The Gita’s profound yet practical teachings can assist them in dealing with their primary issues of stress, confusion, lack of attention, and motivation. However, the problem of short and dwindling attention spans persists. A millennial’s current attention span is between 8 and 12 seconds. The Bhagavad Gita in 3 minutes can be downloaded for free in 8 Indian languages and 6 foreign languages.

Speaking about the digital book, Mr. Arjun Ranga, Managing Director, Cycle Pure Agarbathi, says, “In keeping with our mission of preserving Indian heritage and culture, we wanted to introduce current and future generations to the timeless teachings of the Gita. The Gita Jayanti is the perfect occasion to introduce and gift a copy of this practical wisdom to our millennials. Every chapter of the Gita can be read in about 8-10 seconds. The key lessons from all of the 18 chapters can be learned in just 3 minutes. The summary of each chapter has been validated by scholars.”

“Staying true to our purpose. We want future generations to be proud of our timeless culture and heritage. We want them to be able to connect with our rich heritage and delve into the wisdom”, adds Mr. Ranga.

The book showcases used 10 different classical Indian art forms, such as Tanjore, Kalamkari, Pichwai, Kerala Mural, Madhubani, Mithila, Rajasthani Miniature, Kaighat, and Padh to illustrate the story. These art forms have traditionally been used to depict Lord Krishna in various renditions across regions. This diverse rendition makes the Gita visually captivating and spiritually enriching.