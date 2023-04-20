Cygnet Infotech now available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Mumbai, April 20, 2023: Cygnet Infotech, today announced the availability of Cygnature, a digital signing solution, on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Cygnature customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

Cygnature on Microsoft Azure marketplace is a cloud-based digital signing application that enables secure and resilient signing of documents and contracts in a paperless manner. It maintains the authenticity and integrity of signed documents with advanced encryption and ensures a verified person is accessing the document.

Cygnature offers numerous benefits to corporates including signing, storing, and managing documents efficiently and securely. Corporates can now digitally sign documents in a faster and secure environment, over a blockchain to ensure tamper-proofing and reduced frauds. All users have an access to a myriad of digital signing options such as Electronic signatures, Aadhaar based sign, e-Stamping, Digital signatures, integrated UAE Pass, and Biometric signatures, facilitating them with the flexibility and convenience to sign documents digitally, according to their individual needs and preferences. This results in reduced costs, increased productivity, and improved regulatory compliance. Additionally, the platform provides strong recovery and backup policies, resulting in reduced vulnerability and high disaster management capabilities.

When it comes to accessibility, Cygnature is available on both platforms cloud as well as On-premises. It offers 21CFR Part 11 compliant solution that helps FDA-regulated industries especially Pharma companies to manage GxP documents, clinical trials, quality documents, records, sampling, and SOPs in accordance with regulatory requirements. This solution provides a secure access, authentication of signers, audit trails, admin control, and data integrity through blockchain technology, reducing the risk of warnings during audits. Additionally, Cygnature provides a fully automated Bulk Signing solution, which allows businesses to efficiently process the signing of large volumes of documents such as Invoices, reports, policy documents, HR documents, and many more. This solution supports DSC or PFX digital signatures apart from the many other options Cygnature offers making them easily available to signers.

Furthermore, Cygnature can manage document loads effectively and cost-efficiently by hosting it on Microsoft Azure. Customers can easily access and get onboarded in the most simplistic manner via Azure’s marketplace while being rest assured on the tool’s credibility. The partnership between Cygnature and Microsoft shall ensure solving customer challenges along with mutual growth.

“Cygnature has revolutionized the way businesses operate in the modern digital age. With the usage of blockchain technology, one can ensure tamper-proof documents that are secure. We aim to cater to business and compliance challenges corporates face with innovative and dynamic solutions like process automation with RPA and 21CFR part 11 compliant workflows. Cygnature is leading the way in creating a sustainable and paperless future for businesses around the globe.” – Niraj Hutheesing, Managing Director of Cygnet Infotech. Jake Zborowski, General Manager, of Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. said, “We’re pleased to welcome Cygnature, a digital signing application to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure.”

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

With over two decades of experience, Cygnet Infotech has been & aims to be a leading digital and product solutioning company. We have built a reputation as a reliable and trusted partner for businesses worldwide. Our mission is to offer innovative technology solutions that enable businesses to grow and enhance operational efficiency.

Our range of products, platforms, and services across various segments ensure tailored-made solutions to cater to client needs. We offer digital services, automated testing solutions, digital signing solutions, and a large suite of Tax Technology and Fintech products, among others.

We serve clients in various industries, including healthcare, finance, automotive, retail, FMCG, and manufacturing. Our solutions are smart, scalable, reliable, and cost-effective with exceptional support to ensure customer satisfaction. With offices in India, South Africa, US, UK, UAE & Belgium, we leverage the latest technologies and trends from around the world to create cutting-edge solutions that help businesses stay ahead of the competition.