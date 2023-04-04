Cyient Reorganizes Executive Leadership to Accelerate Technology Led Growth

India, 4th April 2023: Cyient, a leading global technology solutions company, announced executive leadership appointments to accelerate its technology led growth. Earlier in the year, the board of directors of Cyient Limited had approved the reorganization of the company into two separately operating entities to foster their individual growth momentum. Subsequently, a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) was filed to take the Design Led Manufacturing (Cyient DLM) business through an Initial Public Offer (IPO) with the Indian market regulator.

With immediate effect, Cyient’s board of directors has appointed Krishna Bodanapu as Executive Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Cyient Limited. Karthikeyan (Karthik) Natarajan has been appointed as CEO and continues to be Executive Director of Cyient Limited. Prabhakar Atla has been appointed as the CFO designate, keeping in mind the upcoming retirement of Ajay Aggarwal, CFO of Cyient Limited, on April 20th, 2023. Prabhakar will take over the role of CFO on that date and report to the CEO. As announced earlier, Antony Montalbano has been appointed as the CEO of Cyient DLM. Regulatory and members’ approval, as required and applicable, will be obtained. The CEOs of Cyient Limited and Cyient DLM will report to Krishna Bodanapu.