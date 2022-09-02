D. Chandra Sekhar – Addl Development Commissioner of MSME inaugurates IndExpo…

Hyderabad, September 02, 2022….The biggest Industrial & Engineering Exo (IndExpo) supported by MSME, NSIC, Jeedimetla Industries Association, DICCI, SME Chamber begins at Hitex. It is a three-day expo will conclude on 4th Sept, 2022.

D. Chandra Sekhar Rao – Additional Development Commissioner-MSME was the Chief Guest and Shri D. Adinarayana –President, Jeedimetla Industries Association Guest of Honour and inaugurated the show.

MSME, the Ministry of Government of India is providing subsidies upto 80% or upto to Rs 1.25 lakh to each participant. Incise if SC, ST, Women it will be 100% subsidy, informed D. Chandra Sekhar Rao – Additional Development Commissioner-MSME.

We are extending subsidies to 8 exhibitions and six more are proposed. On the whole 14 exhibitions are likely to be held with MSME Ministry’s support to the participants, the top MSME official revealed.

The MSME ministry on its own is organising four national exhibitions in Telangana in Cherlapally, Balangar, Hitex and Warangal he informed.

Exhibitions like IndExpo and others add to the ecosystem and industrialising the city said V. Adi narayana, President of Jeedimetla Industries Association.

IndExpo is being organized by Indore Infoline Pvt. Ltd. It is the 6th Edition of the expo. The duration of the expo is 3 Days.

The exhibition is showcasing 10000 units of various industrial products, the biggest ever in the city. Through this exhibition we are confident of registering a sales worth Rs.100 crore over a period of next one year, informed R.K.Agrawal – Managing Director , Organiser of the expo.

Some of the unique products being showcased include Vayu cooling, the world’s lowest power consuming cooling system, lift belts, ultrasonic plastic welding machines, industrial clean room solutions, floor clean systems, high volume low speed fans, clean room solutions, forklift batteries, rail track drilling system, automatic entrances and others.

About 125 exhibitors from across the country from cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Noida, Indore, Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Aurangabad are showcasing their products like industrial automation, machine tools, bearings, switchgears, welding equipments, power tools, hand tools, cutting tools, scientific equipments, lab equipments, Pre-Engineering materials, safety products, Industrial softwares, Solar power generation maintenance products and many more products.

Plug and Produce; Digitization of industrial equipment, smart manufacturing processes; IoT (Internet of Things), Virtual reality and augmented reality in daily operations; Big Data and Machine Learning in manufacturing, planning and scheduling are some of the trends that are sweeping across the manufacturing industry in India. This exhibition showcases all these products.

Nearly 20,000 visitors are expected to visit from across the country. This show will benefit the industries of Hyderabad with latest technology exposure to local industries. This Expo will provide a great opportunity for networking of MSME sector in Hyderabad and Telangana.

B2B meetings are organised between suppliers, manufacturers and dealers, distributors, stockists, integrators on the venue. This Expo is part of the multi city exhibition which is also held at Hyderabad, Kolkata, Jaipur, Jamshedpur, Indore, Raipur, Nagpur, Nashik and Now Mumbai also. It is organized by Indore Infoline Pvt. Ltd, the leading industrial show organizer in the country.

R.K.Agrawal – Managing Director , Organiser of Indore Infoline have appeal to industries of Hyderabad, Jeedimetla, Cherapally, Mallanpur, Nacharam, Patancheru region to visit the expo alongwith their senior manager from manufacturing and marketing.