D Remit or Direct Remittance empowers NPS Subscribers to contribute directly from the Subscribers’ Savings Bank Account. It also benefits them with the benefit of the same day investment provided the contributions are received at Trustee Bank before 9.30 AM on any bank working day other than Saturdays/Holidays. D Remit also enables the Subscribers to automate their recurring contributions as per their convenience by way of Standing Instruction so as to reap the benefit of rupee cost averaging.

At present, the subscribers can deposit their contributions under D Remit only by using NEFT and RTGS. Now, the contributions through Immediate Payment System (IMPS), the instant payment facility offered by National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) are also accepted.

The functionality of accepting IMPS has been released w.e.f. 01st March 2021. However, unlike the contributions received through NEFT/RTGS which are returned on the same day in case of return, the IMPS contributions in case of return, shall be effected on T + 1 through ‘credit adjustment process’ as per the guidelines of NPCI and based on D Remit process guidelines issued by PFRDA. PFRDA issued a Circular no. PFRDA/2021/6/SUP-CRA/5 dated 10th Mar 2021 on the subject.

Till date, 1.48 lacs D Remit IDs are created by Subscribers across the various sectors of NPS and 180 cr of contributions are deposited using D Remit since launch of the new feature as on 1st Oct 2020.

About PFRDA

Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) is the statutory authority established by an enactment of the Parliament, to regulate, promote and ensure orderly growth of the National Pension System (NPS) and pension schemes to which this Act applies. NPS was initially notified for central government employees recruits w.e.f 1st January 2004 and subsequently adopted by almost all State Governments for its employees. NPS was extended to all Indian citizens (resident/non-resident/overseas) voluntarily and to corporates for its employees.

As on 20th February 2021, the total number of subscribers under NPS and Atal Pension Yojana has crossed 4.12 crores and the Asset under Management (AUM) has grown to Rs 5,64,942 crores.