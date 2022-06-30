D2C Brand Plum BodyLovin’ announces on-pack partnership with the world’s biggest animated franchise Illumination’s Minions for a limited-edition range

National, June 2022: Launched as an offshoot brand under Plum, India’s first 100% vegan & cruelty-free beauty brand, Plum BodyLovin’ has announced the launch of its One-In-A-Minion collaboration with Illumination’s iconic Minions, world’s most successful animated franchise. Created in partnership with Universal Brand Development and licensing agent, Black White Orange, this limited-edition range is yet another endorsement to Plum leading the innovations bandwagon in the D2C category in the country.

With the Minions franchise being one of the most loved & iconic franchises, of all time, by GenZ and millennials, the brand plans to tap into that audience with this one-of-kind collaboration while simultaneously, disrupting the bodycare market in India. This exciting launch is backed by an innovative two-pronged influencer strategy. As part of the same, the brand has tied up with beauty mavens who have a strong millennial connect & subscriber base such as Sarah Sarosh, Mridul Sharma, Himadri Patel etc. and also collaborated with undergrad & B-School content creators to generate buzz & excitement around the launch with relatable & youthful content on social media platforms like Instagram.

Shivani Behl, Chief Marketing Officer at Plum, sharing her thoughts on the launch, said, “We’re thrilled to introduce India to our most exciting launch and collaboration yet i.e. Minions Goin’ Bananas Bodycare. With Plum BodyLovin’, we’re always looking for playful ways to bring joy to consumers & this banana & Minions-themed limited edition collection allows us to do exactly that while simultaneously establishing us as the most creative and fun bodycare brand championing never-before-seen concepts, in a cluttered market. We’re particularly excited to market this collection in exciting new ways & explore newer marketing avenues & we’re confident that the consumers will love this new bath and body experience.”

For those who’re always on the lookout for fun, summery, innovative, of course, inspired by Minions pamper sessions, this collection will be hard to resist. These scrumptious-looking limited-edition Minions Goin’ Bananas Bodycare range that includes body wash, body scrub and body yogurt transports one to a delightful banana paradise, in a jiffy.