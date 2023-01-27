D2C brand Zouk celebrates Republic Day by hosting its first ever Proudly Indian Fashion Show with actress Apoorva Arora and India’s top content creators walking the ramp

Mumbai, 26th January 2023: Modern Indian lifestyle brand Zouk hosted the first edition of the Zouk Proudly Indian Fashion Show at Invisible Gastronomy, Mumbai on Republic Day. The theme of the show was to showcase the modern Indian creator – bold, stepping up the game and one who stands for subtle elegance. The showstopper was the popular Indian actress Apoorva Arora who walked the ramp stylishly carrying Zouk’s new launch – Clutches. The show also had India’s top content creators carrying the brand’s most popular bags, footwear and wallets. Zouk also launched its Scarves and Clutches collection during the show.

Zouk is one of the most loved brands for modern Indian women today. With over 3,50,000 happy customers, the brand has managed to disrupt the bags and footwear category which typically have western designs with their signature products that are Proudly Indian in design. The fashion show was an extension of the brand’s philosophy.

Talking about the thought behind the event, the brand’s founder Disha Singh said, “Just like our Bags and Footwear, we realized that most fashion shows showcase western designs the most. We decided to celebrate our Proudly Indian roots on a special day like Republic Day to showcase our Proudly Indian products. We were so happy to see so many top Indian content creators joining this movement. Special thanks to our showstopper actress Apoorva Arora who graced the occasion to give more wind to this movement. At Zouk, we always believed that a large space exists for a Proudly Indian brand to be built and we are seeing that happening, thanks to over 3,50,000 happy customers who have supported us in this movement. We are just getting started and we plan to do this show every year to spread this message.”

In November 2022, Zouk had also hosted its first ever Vegan Creators Day and Awards to recognize the top vegan creators in India in association with PeTA.

The event started with an insightful panel discussion where Pradeep Krishnakumar, Co-Founder of Zouk was joined by celebrated media members like Aleena Gandhi, the founder of Social Media Dissect, Abhishansa Mathur, the founder of Local Samosa, and Janvi Machanda, a senior feature writer at Hauterrfly to understand ‘How should a content creator balance, what’s working in the west and what will work in India?’ This was followed by two power packed musical performances by popular singer Aanchal Shrivastava of Four More Shots Please fame and an upcoming talent Soham Chakraborty.

Amazing content creators like Surabhi Tiwari, Sakshi Gupta, Divija Gambhir and showstopper Apoova Arora strutted the ramp walk with Zouk’s new scarves & clutch collection. The newest clutch collection is made of the most exquisite pattern on Mashru Silk making it a perfect match for festive ethnic wear and evening attire. Embellished with gold frames, detachable shoulder chains, straps, and interior side pockets for holding smaller items are a few features of the clutches. Whereas the royal collection of scarves is crafted with soulful artistry and exclusive prints. The premium quality fabric used for these scarfs makes them lightweight & crease-free. Further, with their vibrant characteristics, these scarfs can elevate any look.

On the success of the event, Disha Singh, Founder of Zouk shared her thoughts, “We were beyond pleased to see India’s top content creators come together to celebrate the first edition of the Zouk Proudly Indian Fashion Show’. From Content Creators, Style & Decor Partners to Media supporters, it was a great opportunity for us to celebrate the rich cultural heritage and modern outlook of today’s India. What better day than Republic Day to celebrate this.”

The show’s flawless looks were an amalgamation of hair and makeup by celebrated artist Pooja Rohira Fernandes, Apparel partners Anyà, Chhaya Gandhi, Pastel threads, and jewelry by Ethnic Andaz. The event’s decor, which was perfectly on-point and developed by decor partner Soirèe, was a gorgeous blend of simplicity and glam. The show was further beautifully captured by the photobooth partner, Say Cheese Photo Booth rental house. Venue & Hospitality partner for the show was Invisible Gastronomy where we got premium service with delicious food. We were welcomed with a great vibe and refreshing mocktail. Additionally, Femina Magazine, the industry favorite for women, as well as the digital platform for fashion and lifestyle, Hauterrfly, were some of the leading media partners of the event. Adding to this Zouk also partnered with Campaign India, one of the top media, marketing, and advertising news sources, and Social Media Favourites – Social Media Dissect, and Local Samosa.

While talking about Zouk, Pradeep Krishnakumar, Co-founder of Zouk, said, “Being able to see how something like our passionately founded and created brand Zouk is continually recognized makes me feel proud. Our fashion show has further leveraged us to only grow and expand our product offerings in the same direction of representing Indian roots but also celebrating modernity, especially today’s modern woman and her day-to-day needs & expectations from a product. In addition, following the success of our fashion show, we as a brand have made the decision to occasionally continue celebrating our milestones and the brand’s philosophy with our community. Whether it’s our audience or content creators, we will continue to honor their invaluable dedication to the brand and its products. And with it, we hope to conceptualize more events & celebrations similar to this one”.

The show was a massive hit and all the content creators were excited about a Republic Day well spent.