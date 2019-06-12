Daddy’s Day out in a luxurious setting at Hotel Sahara Star

Celebrate the understated bond in your life. The bond with your father, is something that is sacred between the child and the father. Make this Father’s Day one of the most memorable memories of your life with Hotel Sahara Star.

Fathers have always been the pillar you can depend on in your life. This Father’s Day shower some love with a scrumptious Champaign brunch. Take your dad on a world tour and taste delicacies from around the world at Earthplate, Hotel Sahara Star.

Choose between an array of cuisines and dig into a spread of seafood, meat, poultry and fresh vegetables. Also, you can sip into martinis, sparkling wines or soft beverages. Enjoy a game of beer pong with your Father, gift him a day that he’ll always cherish in his life.

Hotel:

EARTHPLATE, Hotel Sahara Star

Offer:

INR 3,000 + taxes Non-alcoholic brunch

INR 3,500 + taxes Champaign brunch

Date and Timing:

16th June, 2019

12:30 pm to 4:00 pm