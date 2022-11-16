Daikin Japanese Institute of Manufacturing Excellence (DJIME) and Electronic Sector Skills Council of India (ESSCI) sign a Memorandum of Understanding

16th November 2022, Neemrana, Rajasthan: Daikin Japanese Institute of Manufacturing Excellence (DJIME), a not-for-profit educational institute set up by Daikin Air-conditioning India Pvt Ltd. as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility vision has today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Electronic Sector Skills Council of India (ESSCI) under the aegis of the Government of India’s Skill Ministry, with a vision to facilitate a world-class eco-system for developing a future-ready the workforce in the Electronics System Design & Manufacturing Sector. The strategic collaboration will empower skill development and certification of technicians, paving the way to build an enterprising career in the HVAC sector. DJIME offers training programs that consist of a combined curriculum with on-the-job training, HVAC technical know-how, soft-skills training & Japanese manufacturing processes training.

The MoU was signed and exchanged between Mr. Kanwal Jeet Jawa, Chairman & MD, Daikin India and Dr Abhilasha Gaur, Chief Operating Officer, Electronics Sector Skills Council of India in the presence of other dignitaries from Daikin and ESSCI.

On this occasion, Mr K J Jawa, Chairman & MD, Daikin India said, “Our program addresses Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s clarion call to focus on the skill development of youth. Through this MoU with Electronic Sector Skill Council of India, we will provide talented youths with certification. Skilling, upskilling and reskilling are key tools in not just empowering the country’s workforce but also in creating a talent pool that is employable. I am certain that this collaboration holds huge growth potential. At Daikin, we are known for our exceptional quality products that stem from developing world-class people, processes, and infrastructure. We are continuously growing and adapting to the changing needs and dynamics of the air conditioning industry and are delighted that DJIME is contributing skilled manpower to the industry.”

Expressing her views Dr Abhilasha Gaur, Chief Operating Officer, of Electronics Sector Skills Council of India said, “This collaboration with DJIME is a step towards fulfilling the need for skilled workforce in India and narrowing the existing gap between the demand and supply of the future skills. As thought leaders in the skilling sector, we consider it our responsibility to foster an ecosystem for the growth and adoption of vocational & skill education. I am confident that this association with DJIME will pave the way for a more skilled workforce in the air-conditioning industry”.

Aimed at creating talented and technically skilled professionals for the air conditioning industry, DJIME’s collaboration with the Sector Skill Council will empower the youth to find jobs, earn a livelihood and create a better future for themselves. Under this agreement, DJIME would run courses for Field Technician – Air Conditioner & Assembly Operator- RAC. These courses would be accredited by ESSCI (Electronic Sector Skills Council of India), under the NSQF (National Skill Qualification Framework) and in alignment with existing QP (Qualification Packs) and NOS (National Occupation Standards) for various job roles in the HVAC industry. The MoU will also seek to affiliate DJIME as a Training Partner for the Government of India’s Skill Ministry and would confer certification in compliance to NCVET (National Council for Vocational Education and Training).

Through Daikin’s huge network of production bases, sales, service centers and channel partners, Daikin

would prefer to provide employment opportunities to the certified DJIME students, consistent with Daikin’s

strategy of ‘Skilling for the Industry’ and ‘Benefit of Society’. They can join other manufacturers also in the

current expanding market.