Dailyhunt and RedFM collaborate to launch Vibe Check, a short-video news delivery program

National, 7 February 2022: Dailyhunt, India’s #1 local language content platform, has collaborated with RedFM, one of India’s largest radio networks, to launch ‘Vibe Check’. In a first-of-its-kind initiative, Vibe Check brings India’s best RJs from RedFM to the content repertoire of Dailyhunt to present news in a snackable short-video format. Inclusive Divyangjan Entrepreneur Association (IDEA)—an association that works on livelihood opportunities for differently-abled individuals has joined this initiative as an inclusion partner to enable the delivery of content to those with speech and hearing disabilities.

Leveraging its rich tech stack to deliver highly personalised content across 15 Indian languages and several genres, Dailyhunt is the first Indian digital platform to have conceptualised delivering news in bite-sized video formats, hence effectively creating and communicating newsworthy content to the users of Bharat. Taking on an inclusive and humane approach towards content delivery, Dailyhunt brings on-board an interpreter from IDEA who would communicate the news content in Indian sign language, hence co-hosting the program with an anchor reading out the content. This new-age format is witnessing resounding success on the platform, having garnered a total of 20 million views in a span of just 7 days since its launch. Packaging news in this short-video format, Vibe Check aims at clearing the clutter that exists in the space of news content.