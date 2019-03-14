Daimler Buses India records strong year 2018, expects continuous growth

Daimler Buses India, a unit of Daimler Buses under the umbrella of Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), looks back at a successful business year 2018. In India, sales of buses, luxury coaches and chassis grew by more than 70 percent to 1,555 units (2017: 906 units), while exports saw an increase of more than 50 percent to 616 units (2017: 405 units). For 2019, Daimler Buses India expects to achieve further significant growth, driven both by domestic and exports business.

Mr. Thomas Fricke, Managing Director, Daimler Buses India: “2018 was another very successful year for Daimler Buses India. Within three years after our market launch, we have grown to become the fifth-largest individual market for Daimler Buses on the global scale. We remain committed to continue our sustainable growth.”

In 2019, Daimler Buses India is focusing on the preparations to upgrade its entire portfolio to the BS-VI standard, including BharatBenz 9-tonne buses in the school, staff and tourist bus sub segments, Mercedes-Benz 15-meter multi-axle luxury coaches and bus chassis for the 9, 16 and 24-tonne segments.

“BS-VI is an excellent opportunity for us to further lead the shift in India’s bus market towards global standards. Our aim is clear: we want to offer the best BS-VI product package available in the Indian market,” Mr. Fricke added.

Exports of Daimler Buses India, which include bus chassis for the 9 and 16- Page 2 tonne segments, have reached a cumulative volume of more than 1,200 units already since the start of the business. Today, 13 markets in Africa, Latin America, the Middle East and South East Asia are being served with high-quality bus chassis made by Daimler Buses in India, and further export projects with additional growth potentials are underway.