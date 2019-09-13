Dale Carnegie of India announces call for entries for ‘Global Leadership Award 2019’

Mumbai: Dale Carnegie of India announces call for entries for the prestigious ‘Dale Carnegie Leadership Award 2019’. This is the fifth year in which Dale Carnegie of India has opened nominations for their annual award ceremony, Global Leadership Award. This platform recognizes companies who are committed and dedicated to improving their performance by developing talent and nurturing employee skills. The last date of applying for this award is September 30, 2019.

Global Leadership Award brings together HR professionals of India’s foremost organizations, honour them for their significant achievements and celebrate the success of their people development. Applications received are judged by an influential global jury including members from Dale Carnegie and Associates, New York. The judging criterion involves a thorough assessment of recent investments in coaching, training and organizational development linked to people performance. The factors taken into consideration for the awards include key goals and initiatives under the three broad categories of Organizational Structure, Learning & Development (L&D) and Employee Engagement. The award winners will be announced in December 2019 in Mumbai.

Pallavi Jha, Chairperson & Managing Director, Dale Carnegie of India said, “We are excited to announce the fifth edition of the Global Leadership Award 2019 in India. With the help of this award platform, we try to bring out the best organizations who are committed to invest in the overall development of their people. The winning companies set new standards in terms of people management which ultimately contribute towards driving effective business results. We look forward to receiving entries from across the country and encourage organizations to engage with their people and prioritize their development that will lead the way to the right kind of growth.”

Last year Bajaj Allianz General Insurance was the winner of the prestigious Dale Carnegie Global Leadership Award 2018. The first runner-up award was presented to Infosys BPM and Cisco Systems bagged the second runner-up award.

Interested participants can fill the nomination form here. In case of any query regarding the award application and submission process, write to Reshma Dewda at reshma_dewda@ dalecarnegieindia.com.