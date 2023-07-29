Dalmia Bharat Foundation Collaborates with Jubilant Bhartia Foundation to Provide Skill Training in Food Service Industry

Mumbai, 29th July, 2023: Dalmia Bharat Foundation (DBF), the corporate social responsibility arm of Dalmia Bharat Ltd. (DBL), a leading cement, and sugar company, has partnered with Jubilant Bhartia Foundation, the CSR arm of Jubilant Bhartia Group, a renowned conglomerate with diverse business interests spanning food services, pharmaceuticals, life sciences, etc to train rural youth in Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) operations. The partnership was formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed today with the objective of providing employment opportunities in the QSR industry and enabling sustainable livelihoods. The QSR industry in India is witnessing significant growth, with a thriving market and numerous opportunities for food service businesses. The training programs will be conducted at DBF’s DIKSHa centers, located in 18 locations pan-India. This initiative seeks to sensitize learners to the expectations and standards of both customers and the QSR industry. DBF aims to train 3600 trainees in FY 24.

The course, which spans 84 hours of classroom training, will equip trainees with the necessary competencies to pursue careers in the QSR industry. The comprehensive program will introduce learners to both theoretical and practical aspects of Quick Service Restaurant Operations, with a particular emphasis on service excellence. Additionally, Jubilant Bhartia Foundation will facilitate an On Job Training (OJT) opportunity, during which trainees will also receive a stipend. After successful completion of OJT, trainees will be offered full-time positions in the organized sector of the QSR industry and will be awarded a certificate by the National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD), Noida.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Ashok K. Gupta, CEO, Dalmia Bharat Foundation shared, “At Dalmia Bharat Foundation, we are dedicated to promoting inclusive development and creating a positive impact in the communities we serve. Our collaboration with Jubilant Bhartia Foundation perfectly aligns with our vision, as we strive to empower young talent from rural areas through skill development. The QSR industry offers immense opportunities for growth and employment and our pan- India DIKSHa centres will serve as hubs of learning, unlocking their potential. We compliment Jubilant Bhartia Foundation for joining hands with us on this transformative journey. Together, we will not only create avenues for sustainable livelihoods but contribute to the nation’s economic development – towards an Atmanarbihar India.”

On the day of event, Mr. Vivek Prakash, VP and Head- CSR, Jubilant Bhartia Group said, “At Jubilant Bhartia Foundation, we are committed to providing young people (male/female) with an equal opportunity to develop the skills they need to succeed in the workforce. The QSR industry is a great place to start a career, and our new training program will give young people the skills they need to get a job in this growing industry. Through the support of Jubilant Foodworks Limited, a leader in QSR, and Dalmia Bharat Foundation, the training partner, the launch of this skill training program is a positive step for young people in the organized sector especially those coming from aspirational districts and affirmative groups The QSR industry is a growing industry, and there is a high demand for skilled workers. This experience will help them develop their soft skills, such as teamwork, communication, and problem-solving. These skills will also help them build a strong foundation for their future careers.”

Dalmia Bharat Foundation has been persistently working towards the socio-economic upliftment of the rural communities nearby its plant across pan India. The foundation has been conducting various programs focusing on skill development, training on modern agricultural practices for farmers, health camps and other developmental programs in the region.