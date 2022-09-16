Dalmia Bharat Foundation Commits to India’s ‘Self-reliance’ Vision through Social Transformation MoU with NIIT Foundation

Mumbai, 16 September 2022: Dalmia Bharat Foundation (DBF), Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of Dalmia Bharat Group is on an accelerated path to make India’s ‘Self-reliance’ vision a reality. For this purpose, DBF has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a not-for-profit education society, NIIT Foundation to develop state-of-the-art, community-centric skill-building and educational training courses that will benefit 8000 underprivileged youth across 16 DIKSHa (Dalmia Institute of Knowledge and Skill Harnessing) centres in India.

The aim of the MoU is to usher in a New India that is progressive and self-dependent by harnessing the collaborative strengths of DBF’s robust community engagement and NIIT Foundation’s quality educational process so as to empower children and youth belonging to the disadvantaged sections of society.

“Through our collaborative efforts and strengths, we believe that this partnership will become a key enabler for the greater good of our nation and will bring about positive and transformative change in society. We are committed to the social transformation of our country and look forward to scaling our community reach by meeting its economic needs while closing societal gaps to make India truly Atmanirbhar,” said Dr. Arvind Bodhankar, Executive Director, ESG & CRO, Dalmia Bharat Limited.

The MoU was signed in the nation’s capital, New Delhi, between Dr. Bodhankar from Dalmia Bharat Limited and Ms. Charu Kapoor, COO, NIIT Foundation. Major training and skill building that will commence through this shared collaboration will include certificate courses in Financial Literacy, Cyber Security Essentials and Professional Edge.

The DIKSHa centres where the courses will be developed and conducted also include Sitapur & Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh; Kolhapur in Maharashtra; Khambalia in Gujarat; Satna in Madhya Pradesh; Dalmiapurum & Trichy in Tamil Nadu; Belgaum & Yadawad in Karnataka; Lanka in Assam; Medinipur in West Bengal; Rourkela, Jajpur, Rajgangpur, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda and Cuttack in Odisha; and Bokaro in Jharkhand where Dalmia Bharat Group has a local presence and works closely with the community. While NIIT Foundation will provide the necessary content, training of trainers, assessment and certification along with placement support, DBF has been entrusted with managing day to day activities of the center.