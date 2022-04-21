Dalmia Bharat Foundation Leads Nation’s Rural Youth & Social Transformation with 14th DIKSHa Centre Launch

Bhopal, April 2022: Dalmia Bharat Foundation (DBF), the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of Dalmia Bharat Group has launched its 14th DIKSHa (Dalmia Institute of Knowledge and Skill Harnessing) centre in India – at Rampur Baghelan town in Satna district, Madhya Pradesh. The company, Dalmia Bharat Limited, also aspires to make a significant capital investment around this region towards setting up a cement manufacturing facility.

The new DIKSHa centre in Satna will focus on driving community-centric initiatives to achieve social transformation by upskilling 400 youth, annually. The centre was inaugurated by honourable Member of Legislative Assembly of Madhya Pradesh, Shri Vikram Singh, who encouraged youth to take advantage of these growing opportunities. He was joined by Shri Anurag Verma, District Collector, Satna, who highlighted the importance of skill development. Representatives from DBF and Dalmia Cement Bharat Limited were also present to felicitate guests and outline upcoming CSR and company plans.

Speaking at the launch, Shri. Vikram Singh, MLA of Madhya Pradesh, said, “I sincerely appreciate the efforts being taken by Dalmia Cement to offer sustainable livelihood opportunities for our youth in Satna. Usually, companies begin their operations, and only then focus on CSR activities. But in Dalmia Cement’s case, they are wholeheartedly driving their social transformation initiatives even before setting up their operations. This truly speaks volumes about their commitment towards us. I have absolute faith that the skills being provided by DIKSHa will empower our nation’s youth and help them build a better future.”

Shri Vishal Bharadwaj, CEO, DBF and CSR Head, Dalmia Bharat Group and and Shri Rajeev Agarwal, Deputy Executive Director, DCBL, were present at the DIKSHa centre opening to address more than 200 people including locals, parents, enthused students and village representatives. Senior officials from various government departments were also present, including Mr. E Kujur from NABARD, Mr. Sarabjeet Palit from RSETI and Mr. R.D. Tiwari from ITI.

“As we continue to provide a holistic foundation for the children and youth in our communities in India, we are focused towards creating sustainable transformations that impact the social, economic, and environmental ethos around us,” said Shri Vishal Bharadwaj. “We are elated about the launch of our 14th DIKSHa centre in Satna that will enable provisions for local opportunities through skill-training sessions. We are confident that our earnest endeavours, along with the support of our community leaders, will lead to better and sustainable livelihoods for our youth across district and neighbouring villages.”

Accredited trainers at the new centre will impart skills training courses in Basic Electrician, General Duty Assistant and Customer Relationship Management trades in partnership with National Skills Development Corporation (NSDC).

DBF currently boasts of 14 skill development centres across India and has a training capacity of over 5000.