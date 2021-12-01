Dalmia Cement Awarded CII – IGBC’s Prestigious GreenPro Ecolabelling Accreditation

Mumbai: Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited, a leading Indian cement major and a subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat Limited, has been awarded the prestigious GreenPro Ecolabelling Certificate by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), a part of the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII). The company, which is India’s 4th largest cement brand, is now the first in its sector to receive accreditations by two prominent green rating systems in the country– “GRIHA and CII –IGBC.”

CII-IGBC followed a life-cycle approach to certify Dalmia Cement’s avant-garde blended cement product portfolio including Portland Pozzolana Cement (PPC), Portland Slag Cement (PSC), and Composite Cement (CC) that are manufactured at the company’s plants across India.

Commenting on the accreditation, Sanjay Wali, Senior Executive Director and Head of Sales, Marketing & Logistics at Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd, said, “As India’s leading pioneer in green cement manufacturing, we have always stayed ahead of the curve with our sustainable building material offerings that encourage circular construction and meet the needs of our eco-conscious customers. We see GreenPro’s accreditation as a milestone in our journey to becoming carbon negative by 2040. This also reaffirms our blended cement product’s green supremacy that is accelerating the global transition from a grey to green reality.”

Key parameters that the company’s manufacturing plants were evaluated for are clinker consumption, energy and water efficiencies, renewable energy, alternate fuel, carbon footprint, and alternate raw material used.

Dalmia Cement recently received a green accreditation from the Green product rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment (GRIHA) council. The company was also ranked # 1 in the global cement sector by CDP on business readiness for a low-carbon economy transition.