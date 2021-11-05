Dalmia Cement Joins First Movers Coalition as Founding Member

Mumbai: Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited, a leading Indian cement major and a subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat Limited, joins First Movers Coalition (FMC) as a founding member, thereby solidifying its commitment to raise global climate ambition and green product demand.

Recognizing the urgent need for green technologies and products to confront the world’s climate crisis, the World Economic Forum and the Department of State – through U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, have partnered to establish the First Movers Coalition (FMC). This new initiative is planned to be launched at COP26 (U.N. Climate Change Conference) in Glasgow.

During the FMC leadership meets formed ahead of the COP26, Dalmia Cement pledged to support investments that demonstrate and scale green operations and products. The company has also committed to using emerging technologies such as Carbon Capture and Utilisation in cement and concrete production.

Commenting on Dalmia’s participation, Mr. Mahendra Singhi, MD and CEO of Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd., said, “As one of the world’s responsible corporate citizens, we are committed to growing holistically, fostering a culture of sustainability and embodying a DNA that endorses excellence, innovation, and mindful conduct. Through our synergistic participation in this coalition, we are confident that we will be able to unitedly address the world’s most critical issue, that is climate change.”

FMC aims to secure commitments from like-minded global partners such as Dalmia Cement to pursue a range of activities, including connecting buyers with clean suppliers across sectors to unleash the innovation needed for deep decarbonisation of the heavy-industry sector to enable net-zero emission by 2050.