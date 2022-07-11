DaMENSCH Appoints Ashmeer M. Sayyed as Chief Retail Officer…

National, 11th July 2022: DaMENSCH, a premium men’s fashion brand that recently raised $16.4 million funding, today announced their plan to foray into offline retail business. DaMENSCH, founded in 2018 by Gaurav Pushkar and Anurag Saboo has grown 3X YOY in the last three years.

Commenting on the launch of the offline presence or some other word covering all channels, Gaurav Pushkar, Co-Founder, DaMENSCH said: “As a D2C brand we have cracked the formula of creating innovative products, acquiring customers efficiently and retaining them successfully. Today, 50% of our revenue comes from our existing customers and this is a proof of our potential, we want to be where our customers are and hence the launch of the offline channel to offer the consumer omnichannel solution. While we make our presence felt in GT, MT and other Large format stores this year we would also be launching exclusive brand outlets in near future”.

With a significant investment from the recently raised funding the company is planning to venture into retail stores within this year and be available at 10,000 point of sale avenues across various formats, by 2024.

In-line with the retail mission, DaMENSCH has appointed Ashmeer M. Sayyed, as Chief Retail Officer to boost the next stage of the company’s growth, spearhead offline sales and drive strategic partnership efforts. Prior to joining DaMENSCH, Ashmeer was with Jockey. Previously, Ashmeer was General Manager of retail and heading the international Business at Page Industries Ltd.