Dan Bilzerian’s BLITZPOKER launched in India

National, 11th August 2020: Bringing world-class gaming experience to India, BLITZPOKER, a global marquee poker brand, today announced the launch of its app and services in India. The brand, associated with American actor and Instagram royalty, Dan Bilzerian, will further add to the growing skill gaming ecosystem in India, providing players a unique and safe experience when it comes to playing online poker.

The BLITZPOKER app is now available on both android and iOS platforms for free. To mark the India entry, the app will roll out exciting tournaments and indigenous games to create excitement among online poker players. For new players trying to get a sense of the game, the app will feature an array of zero buy-in game modes, giving them a chance to get a grasp of the game and an opportunity to win sizeable pots.

Commenting on the launch of his marquee poker brand in India, Instagram celebrity Dan Bilzerian said, “India continues to be one of the fastest-growing markets when it comes to online gaming and online skill games. In the online poker realm, India has shown a lot of promise that has given me the confidence to throw in my chips as well. We are bringing in BLITZPOKER to India with a ton of features that will help us create a unique experience for the online poker players in India and make the game even more exciting.”

“Poker is a fairly simple game of skill however it takes a lot of practice and finesses to master the game. BLITZPOKER offers a unique playing experience to its players and helps make it a lot more exciting. I’m looking forward to seeing how the Indian poker players receive our offering” He further added.

BLITZPOKER offers a variety of game modes in both Texas Hold’em and Omaha game formats for both professional and recreational players. Select eligible newcomers will be given a welcome bonus which they will be able to use in the games.

For player’s safety, BLITZPOKER provides a completely safe and secure environment to the players by high-level encryption and their random number generators to prevent any malpractice.

Salient features of BLITZPOKER app:

· One hand control enables players to play & switch between the vertical and horizontal screen on their mobile devices

· Instant play: a player can play through a tablet or laptop anywhere anytime without downloading the app

· BLITZPOKER’s certified Random Number Generator software provides a safe and fair playing field for the players

· Security: 100% safe, secure and responsible gaming platform to play online poker

· VIP club for more seasoned players who will receive special promotional rewards.

To know more about the app and its unique features, please visit www.blitzpoker.com and follow @blitzpokerofficial on Instagram

For more information, please reach out to:

pr@blitzpoker.com

Santosh Jangid, BLITZPOKER, +91 9999206409

Aakriti Jain, MSL, +91 8826920000

Ashish Rajput, MSL, +91 9560625208