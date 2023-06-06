Danfoss India marks World Environment Day 2023 with Increased Commitment towards Decarbonization

Chennai, 06, June 2023: Danfoss, a world leader in climate, and energy solutions leader is proud to announce its initiatives to promote sustainability agenda across the globe to mark world environment day. In alignment with World Environment Day 2023’s theme of “Solutions to plastic pollution”, Danfoss announced that its Chennai Campus is already plastic-free, thanks to the several initiatives taken years before to ban the SUP (single-use plastic). Its multi-pronged approach includes measures for reducing supply and demand in packaging materials, promoting alternatives to SUP, and creating awareness and digital interventions for effective monitoring.

Taking ahead of its global ESG ambitions (Environment, Social, and Governance), Danfoss has committed to go carbon neutral by 2030 in scope 1 and 2 level emissions and achieve a 15% reduction in scope 3 for the same period for all Danfoss locations across the globe. Danfoss Nordborg Headquarters is already carbon neutral as of Dec 2022. Chennai campus is India’s 1st LEED Platinum-rated constructed manufacturing campus. Its 50-acre Chennai campus with 10 K+ trees through Miyawaki forest is also India’s 2nd LEED Zero Water certified facility with smart water conservation measures. Over 90% of the energy requirements of its manufacturing operations are met through renewables like solar plants of capacity of 1.25 MW/ Hr and wind power mills. India’s 1st privately held Energy Storage System (ESS) with a capacity of 275 kwph helps in the storage of the excess energy generated by onsite renewables (solar power plant).

Commenting on these initiatives, Ravichandran Purushothaman, President, of Danfoss India, expressed, “At Danfoss, Sustainability forms the bedrock of all our endeavors. As a responsible global engineering powerhouse, we continuously evaluate and develop our portfolio by integrating ESG perspectives throughout the value chain. On this World Environment Day, we reinforce Danfoss’ commitment to lower the environmental footprint in our own business operations as well for our customers. By embracing the principle of circularity in production, water usage, packaging solutions, and our newly refurbished product manufacturing lines, we are actively reducing our electronic waste, staying away from single-use plastics, and minimizing our carbon emissions through various green initiatives. Our Product-related sustainability disclosures – EPD’s (Environmental Products Declarations) help customers make informed choices on the environmental performance of Danfoss products and services. We will continue to lead on our sustainability discourse and be the preferred decarbonization partner to our customers.”

The company also announced that the new Danfoss products will have circularity embedded in them by 2030. The new Refurbished Drives production line on the campus, Environmental Product Declarations (EPD) of its product categories, and Returnable Packaging Solutions initiative launched last year are concerted efforts to promote circularity. Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) provide a transparent assessment of the environmental performance of a product over its entire lifecycle. Danfoss’ newly commissioned Refurbished Drives Production line takes faulty/end-of-the-life cycle drives with extended warranty and restores them according to Danfoss quality and safety standards and reduce electronic waste. The other milestone of returnable packaging allows the packaging to be used multiple times instead of discarded after a single use. This approach offers numerous benefits, including a reduced carbon footprint, minimized packaging waste, and enhanced durability.

To mark the Environment Day celebrations, the company flagged off CNG buses to mark their entry in its fleet and organized a plantation drive along with the display of EV vehicles, PUC check,s, etc. for all the vehicles.