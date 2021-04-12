Danish Suhail , Director of the firm Varinius Lifemedia conferred Excellence in Corporate Gift Industry at Pullman Hotel on 10 April 11, 2021.

The Director of Varinius Lifemedia- Mr Danish Suhail was conferred with the title – SMEBIZZ Excellence in Corporate Gift Industry by the SMEBIZZ Entrepreneurs Star Awards 2021 at Pullman Hotel, Delhi on 10 April 2021.

The award was felicitated by Mr K.L Ganju ( Hony. Consul Gnerak Union of Comros, Mr Sandeep Marwah( Founder of Noida Film City), Mr DK Aggarwal President- PHD Chamber of Commerce and Mr Indrajit Ghosh- Chairman of MSME Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Finalist were awarded and recognized based on their contribution to MSME sector, innovative products and startups & showing excellence in their field.



Varinius Lifemedia was shortlisted by jury on criterias for demonstrating excellence in proving industry’s best Merchandise and Promotional products to IT, Medical, FMCG and Sanitaryware companies on a consistent basis with timely service delivery assurance combined with aggressive post-sales support.

We are very proud to receive this prestigious award because it is an acknowledgment and motivation of the services and customer satisfaction we provide with new innovative gifts and products in the market. We certainly hope this award will continue to motivate Varinius to continue to serve and innovate so that Varinius can grow sustainably and never stop giving the best to the Industry,” said Varinius Lifemedia Director- Danish Suhail