Danube Properties’ Dh350 million ultra-luxury residential project Gemz – sold out at launch

New Delhi, June 14, 2022

News Highlights:

1. Danube Properties’ Dh350 million GEMZ sold out in a few hours of its sales launch on Saturday, June 4, 2022

2. Gemz is the third residential project to be launched and sold out by Danube Properties since October 2022 – and the second project within two months after launching the Dh300 million Pearlz project in Furjan in March 2022.

3. With the sell-out of Gemz, Danube Properties development portfolio now exceeded 8,272 units, with a combined development value exceeding Dh5.65 billion. 4. Danube Properties has so far delivered 4,556 units with a combinedsales value of Dh3.63 billion – nearly two-thirds of the entire portfolio value.

GEMZ, a Dh350 million affordable ultra-luxury project by Danube Properties, has been sold out within a few hours on the first day of its commercial sales launch event held at Danube Properties head office on Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, UAE on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

The project was snapped up by end-users and brokers, who had lined up before the stipulated time and thronged Danube Properties office as soon as it opened – to secure their treasure trove – their dream homes! Buyers who booked and paid their initial deposit on the first day, will get their homes fully furnished on delivery, courtesy to Danube Group which also runs the largest network of home furnishing and home improvement brand, Danube Home.

“This demonstrates the buyers’ confidence in Danube Properties – as we continue to deliver promises to a growing number of UAE residents who are our biggest strength and inspiration,” Mr. Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group, said. “This is our third project launched and sold out within eight months’ time – and reflects the positive market sentiment and the fact that more buyers are entering the property market.

“As a developer, we have been consistently delivering promises to our customers – having delivered 11 out of the announced 17 projects so far with the highest launch-to-delivery ratio – that reinforces buyers’, brokers’ and investors’ confidence in our properties. In terms of the number of units – we have so far delivered 4,556 units out of 8,272 units sold out. In terms of value, we have delivered Dh3.63 billion worth of homes to our happy customers, out of the total development value of Dh5.65 billion.”

Danube Properties, the UAE-based pioneer in affordable property development and one of the most dynamic private real estate developers in the UAE, had earlier announced Gemz, a luxurious residential project with stunning pyramid-shaped architecture, at a packed press conference on May 24, 2022, along with Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt – the new Brand Ambassador of Danube Group.

The super exclusive project Gemz comes 270 well-designed apartments loaded with 30 luxury amenities and Danube Properties’ trend-setting 1 percent monthly payment plan that makes it the best affordable luxury with prices starting from Dh550,000.

The project with a built-up area of 530,000 square feet, will be developed at a plot area of 101,000 square feet. The 14-storeyed project will host 270 apartments, 24 are Studio, 74 are 1BHK, 114 are 2BHK and 42 are 3BHK apartments while 16 apartments are duplex.

Gemz by Danube will be developed in Al Furjan, a vibrant residential development located between Sheikh Zayed Road and Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. Thoughtfully designed and an architectural gem, the project offers spacious bedrooms with breath-taking interiors and panoramic views of the city. In terms of the luxurious amenities which cannot be found with any developer in the region, it provides remarkable private pool equipped with Aqua Gym and Anti Current Machine to the true connoisseurs of luxury and excellence.

While the private pool is purposefully built to inspire an exceptional lifestyle, the other exclusive amenities at this project include Kids Day Care with nanny supervisor, Cricket Pitch with match standard net practice, Yoga Centre to relieve stress and Modern Beauty Salon with a well-trained staff, among others.

Mr. Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group said, his company will start processing for long-term residency and Golden Visas for investors who fulfil the respective criteria, such as Dh2 million, Dh5 million and the Dh10 million ceilings – from September 2022, when the process starts.

With the introduction of intelligent furnishings, Gemz encompasses large homes and floor plans with convertible layouts – a 1 one-bedroom apartment can be made into a 2-bedroom apartment and a 2-bedroom apartment into a 3-bedroom apartment. Spacious apartments at Gemz come with a swimming pool in the balcony — A luxury that’s one of its kinds!

Gemz is the third residential project to be launched and sold out by Danube Properties since October 2022 – and the second project within two months after launching the Dh300 million Pearlz project in Furjan in March 2022.

With the sell-out of Gemz, Danube Properties development portfolio now exceeded 8,272 units, with a combined development value exceeding Dh5.65 billion. It has so far delivered 4,556 units with a combined sales value of Dh3.63 billion – nearly two-thirds of the entire portfolio value.

As one of the most successful developers in the UAE with the highest launch-to-delivery ratio, Danube Group has recently delivered Bayz, Glamz, Starz, Resortz and Lawnz while it prepares to deliver two more projects this year. All these projects have been greatly appreciated by those who had bought units in them.

Danube Project Development Factsheet