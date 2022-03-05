Darcy L. Knapp-Fricks to be Showcased in the Spring 2022 Issue of P.O.W.E.R.

Darcy L. Knapp-Fricks of Mansfield, Texas will be showcased in the spring issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine for her outstanding contributions and great success in the fields of agriculture, real estate, investments and self-storage.

About Darcy Knapp-Fricks

Darcy Knapp-Fricks is the president and co-owner of Knapp Sisters Rental, Ltd., a land rentals company she started with her sister, Shelly Knapp, in 1999.

Darcy was featured in the summer 2021 and winter 2022 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine as a Woman of Distinction and will be featured in the same category in the upcoming spring 2022 edition of the magazine. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is an exclusive print and digital magazine published by the Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized. The publication showcases celebrities, A-listers, and everyday hardworking professional women who share their story, want to empower other women, and who deserve to be recognized. She was also showcased on the famous Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City.

With over 25 years’ experience in the fields of real estate, investments, cattle production, ranching, and self-storage, Darcy is responsible for land rentals, agricultural and ranch management. She provides, maintains and manages rental properties and real estate. The sisters also own Knapp Sisters Cattle Company which focuses on cattle production and ranching and D&S Investments.

Darcy’s sister, Shelley, was born with a severe hearing loss which has not restricted her from being all she can be. She is very instrumental in overseeing their livestock and the ranches they occupy. With a degree in Farm and Ranch Management from Waco’s TSTI, Shelley does very well in her field. She developed the company logo which is the circle KS and is also the brand they use on their livestock.

The siblings also own The Knapp Sisters Self Storage, an AAA business which consists of five self-storage buildings, with the largest of the five being climate controlled. The business is open seven days a week and was rated the #1 U-Haul dealer in the State of Texas and #3 U-Haul dealer in the U.S. A Knapp Sisters Self Storage unit is the perfect place to safely store household items that can be easily retrieved when needed. Now is the perfect time to store those holiday decorations and get them out of the house. If you are moving to this area from another city, you can get the first month’s rent free on a storage unit if you are using a U-Haul truck or van for the move. Go ahead and make your reservations online.

With respect to mentors, Darcy feels God is her first mentor as He has a hand in everything she does. Secondly, she lists her grandfather, James H. Knapp. He was one of the first attorneys in Arlington, Texas, back in the early 1940’s through to the 1990’s. He was recognized by many for his accomplishments and was very instrumental in the development of Arlington which is located between Fort Worth and Dallas. Although he was an attorney by trade, his passion was real estate. This passion has carried on past his lifetime and into hers. Darcy believes that if she can maintain that passion, it would be a great duty served as well as to pass on to her children.

Darcy’s advice to others is to always go with your gut feeling; it will not steer you wrong. There is nothing too big or too small for you to accomplish. If you believe in yourself and whatever your plans are, you can be successful. She feels strongly that you should never let anyone take your dreams away from you. When she got the idea to build the self-storage facility, she had made up her mind that it was going to be different from others. Even though she knew nothing about the storage business until then, Darcy listened to her gut that told her to go with it, and it has been a success.

Regarding her future goals, Ms. Knapp-Fricks wants to maintain her accomplishments and take more time to enjoy the little things. She states, “Sometimes it is the little things that we take for granted that end up being the most important.” Her passion is not just in the real estate, but in the beauty of the land and all it has to offer.

Born November 7, 1961, Darcy attended the University of Texas at Arlington and Texas Wesleyan University. She was featured in an article regarding her family donating land to make a historical park. In her spare time, she enjoys time spent on her ranch in South Texas, water sports, rodeo, hunting, and travel.

The Knapp sisters are members of the Texas Self Storage Association, the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, the Arlington Historical Society, the Mansfield Chamber of Commerce and the Better Business Bureau.

Contact the Knapp Sisters at www.knappsistersselfstorage.com or (817) 473-2311. They can also be reached on Facebook at Knapp Sisters Rental, as well as Knapp Sisters Self Storage.