Dare to Dream This Women’s Day at Formula 11 Karting

DARE TO DREAM- a campaign to celebrate womanhood from 6th March to 10th March 2023 at one of the largest go-karting arena in India, Formula 11 Karting Noida. This crazy experience is one of a kind with a thrilling offer this Women’s Day; Buy 1 session and Get 1 free for your gal-pal.

This campaign aims to inspire and empower women around the world to pursue their passions and achieve their goals. For all the sporty women, get ready to indulge yourself into a vibrant day at Formula 11 Karting.

Also, grab some delicious snacks like Breakfast Burrito, Gardenia Sandwich, Verdure Pizza and Key Lime (Dessert)at the artsy cafe.

Be a part of this exciting campaign and help us spread the message of empowerment and equality for women everywhere.