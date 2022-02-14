Daryon Hotels International Welcomes Two New Properties to Their Portfolio

Daryon Hotels International is welcoming two new properties to their portfolio. DHI manages hotels in many locations in states that currently include the Carolinas, Delaware, Ohio, Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee, Kansas and Illinois.

x

“Our first objective when onboarding a new property is to educate the hotel on DHI’s initiatives and begin implementing these at the hotel level,” said Nicole Williams, VP Sales & Marketing for Daryon Hotels International. “These include supporting their local community through communityhotels.com, offering non-commissionable qualified rates to Truckers through truckerinn.com and by supporting their local hospitals and offering extended stay rates to travel nurses through nursehotel.com. Other initiatives include collegeinns.com, constructinn.com and besmartbookdirect.com.”

One of the two properties being onboarded is a conversion project, which is on track to be completed by spring of 2022. “Converting a hotel can be a tasking project. Our company has over 30 years of experience guiding hotels through the process to reduce costly errors, speed up the project, and just overall make life easier for the hotel owner,” said Amanda Bumbera, VP Operations for Daryon Hotels International. Daryon Hotels offers a conversion calculator for hotels to self assess their conversion for no cost this can be found on www.hotelconversion.com

“2022 is the year to travel!” said Nicholas Vasseghy, CEO of Daryon Hotels international. “Life is short, travel first!”