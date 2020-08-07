Dassault Systèmes’ Virtual Conference “The World After – Sustainable and Resilient Urban Future” Showcases New Innovation Paradigms for Urban Planning and Infrastructure

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) hosted “The World After Sustainable and Resilient Urban Future,” a virtual conference that provided insights on technology trends accelerating smart cities, infrastructure and building construction projects in India. Dassault Systèmes also showcased the “Inclusive Urban Future”, “Integrated Built Environment”, “Civil Infrastructure Engineering”, “Creative Building Design” and “Design for Fabrication” industry solution experiences based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform for driving the digital transformation of cities, infrastructure and building construction projects in India. During the event, Dassault Systèmes showcased how the 3DEXPERIENCE platform can contribute to pandemic emergency planning by city administrators.

“The infrastructure sector is of strategic importance to the economy to create growth and employment in the country. Technology can play a major role to support infrastructure development through design, simulation and predictive analysis to help urban planners build smart cities involving the construction of roads, bridges, tunnels, airports, railways, dams, optimizing solar energy, waste management, healthcare infrastructure to pandemic planning,” said Deepak NG, Managing Director, India, Dassault Systemes. “The virtual twin experience on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform can enable stakeholders to visualize, manage and execute infrastructure projects in a collaborative environment with reduced costs, time and resource planning.”

Dassault Systemes showcased a “Planning Pandemic Emergencies” solution that can enable public authorities and city administrators with thorough preparedness and response planning for a large-scale healthcare crisis. It offers a single window for “Area Referential for Pandemic Emergency Planning”, “Citizen Sentiment Analysis for Improving the Services Rendered” and “Mass X-ray Analytics for Testing and Segregation of COVID-19 positive Patients”. The 3DEXPEREINCE Platform enables digital referential for the city, planning the hotspot clusters and containment zones in 3D context, planning the access to essential services, generation of heat maps based on data sets and analytics.

The virtual conference “The World After – Sustainable and Resilient Urban Future” had a great line of speakers from global technology experts in infrastructure, to Indian policymakers, to users of technology in the enterprise, public sector, to global consultants and architects and to skill development authorities. The keynote in the plenary session was delivered by Sylvain Laurent, Executive Vice President and Chairman, Infrastructure & Cities, Dassault Systèmes. Eminent and notable speakers included Mr. Rajeshwara Rao, Additional Secretary of Niti Aayog, Jayant Damodar Patil, Whole Time Director and Senior Executive Vice President (Defence and Smart Technologies), Larsen & Toubro, Akhilesh Shrivastava, CGM-Technical, NHAI, Dr S Selva Kumar IAS Skill Secretary to Government of Karnataka. The event also had two tracks on Infrastructure & Cities and Buildings & Facilities.