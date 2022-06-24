Data Analytics startup USEReady launches a new centre in Mohali, hires 200 people

New York / Bengaluru, June 24, 2022: USEReady, a New York-headquartered strategic data and Analytics partner, has set up a new data centre in Mohali, Chandigarh.

The data centre, which is already operational, aims to create jobs for local talent that is growing in smaller towns post the pandemic. USEReady is likely to hire around 200 data Analytics and engineers from Mohali in this year.

After setting up offices in Gurugram and Bengaluru, USEReady is now investing in several tier II and III cities, with a focus on developing India’s data Analytics talent. The company plans to open four more data centres in the next 24 months that would provide employment opportunities to over 1500 more data analysts and engineers.

“USEReady is a community driven oriented business. We want to scale USEReady’s practices by investing in Mohali and other high talent potential cities in India,” said it’s founder and CEO Uday Hegde.

Following the Covid-19 pandemic, most employees prefer working from home and USEReady plans to facilitate a collaborative work environment.

“We want to have offices to enable teams to collaborate by opening theaters in various smaller cities across India. It creates a win-win opportunity for both employees and the firm,” Hegde added.

The startup also plans to create a “One USEReady” environment. “We want our global offices in the US and Canada to be connected not only digitally but also by constant travel interactions. We have found that providing options to “work from anywhere” allows employees to discover their career across different geographies, culture and diversity. This fosters a culture of collaboration and inclusion among our team members,” he said.

USEReady’s investment in tier II and III cities is an example of a larger phenomenon in the Indian startup ecosystem. With growing demand for talent in India, many Indian startups are turning to smaller towns. By setting up offices in tier II and III cities, the startups are not only optimising cost but are also able to attract a diverse pool of talent.

USEReady was founded in 2011 by two Indians Uday Hegde and Lalit Bakshi. Primarily servicing the BFSI sector, the startup provides end-to-end solutions that help customers navigate complex challenges in Legacy Modernization, Data Monetization, Data Governance and Security along with migration from on-premises to Cloud. USEReady has offices in New York, New Jersey and Toronto from where it services its high tech and Fortune 500 clients.

In May, USEReady received an undisclosed amount of growth capital from Boston based private equity firm Abry Partners. USEReady plans to invest a major part of the funding to scale up its Indian operations by 5x times. The company is looking to hire 1000 data analytics and engineers in India this year alone. Currently the firm’s total headcount stands at 400 across six offices globally.