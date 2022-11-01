Data Patterns reports growth of 51% in revenue and 63% in PAT in Q2

Chennai, November 1st, 2022: The Board of Directors at Data Patterns (India) Limited (NSE: DATAPATTNS | BSE: 543428), a vertically integrated Defence and Aerospace electronics solutions provider catering to the indigenously developed defence products industry, today approved the limited review financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.
Performance Highlights
INR in Cr.
|Particulars
|Q2 – FY23
|Q2 – FY22
|H1 – FY23
|H1 – FY22
|Total Income
|90.01
|59.52
|160.09
|97.17
|Revenue from Operations
|88.16
|59.22
|156.53
|96.45
|Operational EBIDTA
|30.16
|20.56
|51.38
|37.84
|Profit Before Tax (PBT)
|28.65
|16.74
|48.05
|30.79
|Profit After Tax (PAT)
|21.05
|12.89
|35.26
|23.22
Q2 (2022 – 2023)
- Total Revenue for Q2 increased by 51% from Rs. 59.52 Cr in quarter ended September 30, 2021 to Rs. 90.01 Cr in quarter ended September 30, 2022.
- The Company’s Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (Operational EBIDTA) increased by 47% from INR 20.56 Cr for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 to INR 30.16 Cr in the corresponding quarter ended September 30, 2022
- Profit Before Tax (PBT) improved by 71% from INR 16.74 Cr in the quarter ended September 30, 2021.to INR 28.65 Cr in the quarter ended September 30, 2022
- Profit After Tax (PAT) increased by 63% from Rs. 12.89 Cr in the quarter ended September 30, 2021 to Rs. 21.05 Cr in the quarter ended September 30, 2022.
H1 (2022 – 2023)
- Company’s total Revenue for the half year ended September 30, 2022 was Rs. 160.09 Cr, an increase of 65% over the first half revenue of Rs. 97.17 Cr in FY 2021-22.
- Operational EBIDTA increased by 36% from INR 37.84 Cr for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 to INR 51.38 Cr in the corresponding quarter ended September 30, 2022.
- Profit Before Tax (PBT) improved by 56% to Rs. 48.05 Cr for the half year ended September 30, 2022 as compared to INR 30.79 Cr in the corresponding half year ended September 30, 2021.
- Profit After Tax (PAT) increased by 52% from Rs. 23.22 Cr in the half year ended September 30, 2021 to Rs. 35.26 Cr in the half year ended September 30, 2022.
ORDER BOOK
- Orders on hand as on date – INR 883.98 Cr
- Negotiation completed & yet to receive order – INR 128.13 Cr
- Including orders negotiated and converted into orders, the order book will be INR 1,012 Cr
- Order book as on April 01, 2022 was Rs. 476.18 Cr
From the CMD’s Desk
Commenting on the company’s performance, Mr. Srinivasagopalan Rangarajan, Chairman & Managing Director, Data Patterns (India) Limited said, ““Data Patterns is uniquely positioned to benefit from the strong sectoral tailwinds given our R&D strength and our manufacturing capabilities. Our current quarterly performance is one of the best in the history of the company and has surpassed our internal targets. We are confident of delivering on our stated guidance of 25%-30% topline growth given our strong and growing order book”.