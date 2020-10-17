Data Security and Importance of Digital Transformation in Current Scenario

A session on “Importance of Digital Transformation in Current Scenario” was organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) over a virtual platform, as a part of webinar ‘The future of HR: Re-imagining 2020 and beyond’, on Oct 09, 2020.

The session was moderated by Dr. Jitendra Das, Director, FORE School of Management, Delhi along with the panellists Mr. S K Jain, CHRO, Jindal Stainless Limited; Ms. Sonali Chowdhry, Director – Marketing, Netcomm Labs Pvt Ltd and Mr. Rahul Dhatariya, AVP Global Workforce Analytics & HR Technology Tata Communications Ltd.

Dr. Jitendra Das, a B.Tech and M.Tech from IIT Delhi, was associated with IIM Ahmedabad, Kozhikode and Lucknow & the founder Dean of the IIM Lucknow, Noida Campus, shared his views on the growing concern of data security or the lack of it, in the current pandemic scenario.

A smart-phone knows a lot more about an individual than one can imagine. Apart from personal information in respect to the user’s lifestyle pattern, places one goes, things that one is looking for in Social media or is searching – all being tracked and recorded is a no-brainer.

E-commerce works on the basis of these captured data and its analysis. But with the COVID 19 and Work from the Home scenario, concern over data security has increased by many folds and is in every organisation’s worry list these days, said Dr. Das.

With most employees now routinely using and accessing corporate data or exchanging official information from smart-phones and not so secured infrastructure at home, makes it increasingly an intricate challenge from keeping sensitive info going out in the unsafe hands. The stakes, suffice it to say, are higher than ever, he added.

Mr. S K Jain, said that technology has always been an accelerator in human progress. But with COVID 19, the pandemic has been an accelerator towards the adaptation of technology. Even core sectors which never imagined working from home had to quickly adapt to the situation quickly to Work From Home (WFH) practices and the SOPs required to manage the business. While smart-phones are changing the way of life and speed of work, cybersecurity challenges need to be taken care of, he said.

Ms Sonali Chowdhry spoke about how the technology providers’ role has been redefined in the post Covid Era. The digital transformation towards providing solutions keeping in mind the future of work scenarios, innovation towards contactless work environments was forced by the pandemic which enabled some of the enterprise design and mobility solutions that have been specifically developed to facilitate post-COVID-19 HRM.

Mr Rahul Dhatariya talked about the perspectives from his organisation that operated in 54 countries with 12,000 full-time employees and with 98% of employees – i.e 10,0000 people working from home and with clients spread across the globe, the organisation was dealing with a different type of complexity overnight.

Privacy and data security were on top priority when everyone is working from home and the cybersecurity team has been on their toes, he said. Working along with the HR team whose responsibility was to keep the application secure they ensured that all the PII (Personal Identification information) is safe.

Dr. Das stated, “while technology has been integrated into its various operations of the business in the current pandemic, organisations were reinvented and realigning in newer ways of doing things, in order to improve operations and be in sync current business requirements”.