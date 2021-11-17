DataTrained sets the highest placement record for any EdTech company with 300 job offers in the Last Quarter

Datatrained has once again proved their worth as one of the leading EdTech companies offering job-oriented programs by clocking more than 300 job offers in the last quarter, with the highest package of 17 LPA in the Data Science and Artificial Intelligence domain, 14 LPA in Full Stack Development, 11.2 LPA in Blockchain, 9 LPA in Investment banking, 7.2 LPA in HR operations and 6.5 LPA in E-commerce Operations and Marketing. The global pandemic seems to have no effect as more than 400 companies conducted virtual campus placement drives for students of Data Science, Blockchain Development HR Management, Ecommerce Operations, and marketing and Investment banking to name a few.

DataTrained is a young edu-tech company that is charting new routes in the domain of professional education. Headquartered in Bangalore, DataTrained has its offices in Noida and New York. DataTrained at present is delivering more than 100 online live sessions a day and its revenue has increased by more than 10x in past one year.