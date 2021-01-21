Datwyler India Plant Lends a Hand to Neighbouring Communities amid The Pandemic and Beyond

Amid the challenges posed by COVID-19, Datwyler expanded 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives in India to provide resources, support and information to members of the communities surrounding its Kesurdi plant. A leading provider of high-quality, system-critical elastomer components, Datwyler manufactures critical stoppers, plungers and other sealing solutions necessary for injectable drug packaging out of that location. However, in January, the company opened up a second front in the battle against the pandemic by rolling out extensive measures to keep both employees as well as members of nearby communities a little safer.

“The safety and well-being of our employees and neighbouring communities are of utmost importance,” said Rajeev Naidu, Datwyler’s Head of Human Resources based in the Pune Area of India. “Our efforts help us have a positive impact on the community in a time where many are in need.”

The initiative has involved issuing materials to educate nearby residents of Kesurdi, Khandala, Shirwal, and other nearby villages, on virus symptoms and preventative measures to mitigate transition of COVID-19. The company also offered special socially distanced transportation services with limited capacity at no cost to employees. Datwyler also provided food for COVID-positive patients for a period of two months and supplied masks, gowns and hand sanitizers for medical professionals and police officials who often face higher risk of exposure. Datwyler has also donated ventilators to the district COVID-19 centres and contributed 1 million INR to build a COVID-19 care facility for the Satara district and 2 million INR to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund and Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

The company also introduced a web-based application enabling employees to log symptoms on a daily basis from their smartphones. Data collected from the platform is openly shared with the local government authorities and nearby medical centres to create an open line of communication that allows local officials to better track the spread of the virus.

In addition, Datwyler’s larger CSR program also takes on three additional investments which include yearly donations to improve local infrastructure such as education and drinking water supply, the modernization of three public kindergartens and a cleaning unit from the Datwyler plant to ensure sustainability of renovations.