Daugherty Business Solutions’ Software Development Center Expansion to Bring Over 100 New, High-Paying Jobs to Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, OH: Daugherty Business Solutions, a leading advisory services and technology consulting firm will be expanding its operations to open a new, world-class Software Development Center in Columbus, Ohio to support its rapid growth and to engage the Region’s diverse talent pool and thriving business community.

In addition to existing Software Development Centers across the organization; in Minneapolis, Atlanta, Dallas, Chicago, NY and the St. Louis Headquarters, the team in Columbus will strategically support Daugherty’s growth strategy and commitment to delivering high-quality software fast and effectively for its Fortune 500 clients.

“The decision to expand our presence into the Columbus area was a logical step in our business growth strategy,” said CEO and President Ron Daugherty. “The area is rich with diverse talent from well-known prestigious colleges and universities, as well as high-tech Fortune 500 companies. We have the opportunity to further expand capabilities as well as increase our ability to service current and future markets.”

The Columbus Region is home to 17 Fortune 1000 headquarters, such as Nationwide, Scotts Miracle-Gro, AEP and Cardinal Health. Large and fast-growing companies alike benefit from one of the nation’s top talent pools and a competitive cost of doing business. The Columbus Region’s workforce is highly educated, diverse and young, with one of the nation’s highest concentrations of millennials.

“We are thrilled to welcome Daugherty to the Columbus Region and we’re confident that they will not only find the skilled talent here that they’re looking for, but they will also be a great addition to our corporate community,” said One Columbus President and CEO Kenny McDonald.