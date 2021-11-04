Daugherty Recognized for Two 2021 National Awards by National Association for Business Resources

Daugherty Business Solutions, an advisory services and technology consulting partner, is pleased to announce that it has been named one of the Nation’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® by the National Association for Business Resources. This marks the ninth consecutive year Daugherty has received the designation.

The honor identifies organizations that display a commitment to excellence in their human resource practices and employee enrichment. Organizations are assessed based on categories such as communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition, retention and more.

In addition to this exciting recognition, Daugherty was also named one of the Nation’s Best and Brightest In Wellness®. This marks the seventh consecutive year Daugherty has received the designation.

The Best and Brightest In Wellness® is an innovative initiative that recognizes and celebrates quality and excellence in health awareness. This unique program highlights companies, schools, faith-based groups, and organizations that promote a culture of wellness; and those that plan, implement and evaluate efforts in employee wellness to make their business and the community a healthier place to live and work.

For additional information and a complete list of winners, please visit the Best & Brightest website.

