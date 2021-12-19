Day 1 of Myntra’s EORS-15 witnesses 40% growth in new users

Bengaluru, December 19, 2021: The 15th edition of Myntra’s flagship EORS kicked off to a roaring inaugural, witnessing over 45% growth in site traffic over the previous winter edition, spreading cheer to ~1.6 million fashion, beauty and lifestyle shoppers across the country. Over 7 lakh items were purchased within the first 3 hrs of the mega fashion carnival that went live in the wee hours of December 18. Myntra also witnessed a 40% growth in new users shopping on the platform for the first time on the opening day of the 6-day event that will go on till 23 December.

Myntra witnessed a record 4 million new app installs during the pre-buzz period, indicating excitement and anticipation among shoppers for the arrival of EORS. 53% of the shoppers were from tier 2-3 cities and beyond, making their first purchase on Myntra, giving the 15th edition a major fillip. The traffic to the platform rose to a record of over 15 mn during the Early Access period of the shopping bonanza.

Key highlights:

Beauty and Personal Care category dominated with over 95% growth on day 1 of the event over previous winter edition

Winter wear for kids witnessed a 35% growth over the previous winter edition

The 5 most popular products during the first hour were: Sweater Roadster Sweatshirt Boat Airdopes Mamaearth Shampoo HRX Sports T-Shirt

2 lakh items from Early Access were delivered within 24 hours

On the first day of EORS, a majority of the shoppers placed orders for Men’s casual wear, Women’s Western Wear and Sportswear among others. Sweaters, Sweatshirts, Sports Shoes, Jackets and Shirts witnessed the highest growth over the previous edition. The winter edition also witnessed shoppers making a beeline for Winter Wear and Men’s Occasion Wear, with Jackets and Sweaters being picked by shoppers primarily in the northern parts of the country. Some of the top brands that saw maximum scale include H&M, Roadster, PUMA, Boat, HRX, Levi’s, Mango and Jack and Jones among others. 54% of the shoppers on day-1 were women.

Speaking about the grand opening of EORS, Sharon Pais, Chief Business Officer, Myntra, said, “Day one of EORS-15 has been phenomenal. With ~1.6 mn shoppers so far and over 40% growth in new users shopping on Myntra over the previous winter edition, day 1 of EORS-15 has broadly exceeded our as well as our brand partners’ expectations. EORS continues to be a cherished tradition, giving shoppers more reasons to indulge in fashion, beauty and lifestyle with each passing edition. We are witnessing a marked preference among shoppers across the country, including in non-metro cities, to try out new brands, styles and personal care products with greater enthusiasm, coupled with an increase in basket size, and that gives us the confidence and encouragement to curate and offer more. With Christmas and New Year round the corner, we expect this shopping spree to continue till the end of the six-day event.”

On the opening day, Delhi shopped the most among metros, followed by Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Pune. The top 5 non-metro cities that shopped in this period are Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Indore, Patna and Jaipur. Among other regions, Imphal, Panchkula and Udaipur witnessed the highest shopping.

The six-day event will end on December 23 and augment the income opportunity for ~25000 Kirana partners who will deliver to pin codes across metros, tier 2-3 and beyond.

