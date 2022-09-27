Dazzling ‘Maven Ms Plus Size India’ pageant held

Mudita Shauk was crowned ‘Maven Miss Plus Size India’, Dr Sondi (Transgender) became the runner up, Nobonita East India, Porshia West India, Aarthi Priyanka South India and Priyanka Miglani Maven North India won the title.

New Delhi: Mudita Shauk was crowned Maven Ms Plus Size India , while Dr Sondi (Transgender) bagged runner up positions.This was the very first time that a transgender participated in this peagant and also won the relevant award breaking all the odds of the society.It became a motivation for everyone.The dazzling ‘Maven Ms Plus Size India’ pageant was held in the national capitals Vevanta By Taaj Hotel Dwarka amid glitterati from different walks of life. The pageant, a signature event of Maven Production, had the exclusive appearance of Rohit Verma (Rohit K Verma is a celebrity Fashion designer with his own studio based in Mumbai. He has worked with multiple films for designing movie costumes, celebrities for fashion show and launching collections) ,Rita Gangwani, who trained Manushi Chillar, Miss World 2017 and is renowned international pageant coach & mentor. The other celebrity guests at te event included Mrs. India Worldwide 2014 Aman Grewal, Fizah Khan, a celebrity plus size blogger & MTV actress, Cheena Marwaha, a celebrity make-up artist and Simrat Kathuria, a renowned dietician cum nutritionist. As many as 65 plus size models from across the country participated in the pageant.

“Given the continuous support of the audience and other stakeholders, we are confident to take the show even to the international arena and make it globally successful,” said Hardeep Arora, Founder of Maven Production and a renowned pageant organizer. He has also been a winner of the dance reality show ‘Boogie Woogie’. Arora added, “This event was curated for all those ladies who want to become models but their extra weight comes in the way of their dreams. This show helped break the stereotype of social standards of being perfect and in a certain shape, which is tall and skinny.”

The finale was conducted in three magnificently laid out rounds. The first round was of ethnic wear, which witnessed the plus size models sashaying down the ramp in beautiful Indian attires, showcasing the rich culture of India. The second round saw the models wearing Western designer wear. This round also witnessed an introduction by the contestants. Evening gowns round was the final one and the models were in their ravishing best in this. “It went on simply brilliantly,” Arora further said.